The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'White House Down'

“White House Down” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The political thriller stars Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Joey King and Richard Jenkins. It received mixed reviews upon its 2013 theatrical release. Tatum plays a Capitol Police officer tasked with rescuing both his daughter and the president (Foxx) after terrorists take over the White House.

In second place is “Run Rabbit Run,” an Australian psychological horror film that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and joined Netflix on June 28. “Succession” star Sarah Snook plays a single mom and fertility doctor who becomes increasingly unsettled by strange behavior from her young daughter.

Continuing down the ranking, there’s “Unknown: The Lost Pyramid.” Released on July 3, this documentary explores the mystery of the long-lost pyramid of an Egyptian ruler about whom very little is known.

Other films trending at the moment include the 1997 epic “Titanic,” the 2018 sci-fi horror movie “Annihilation” and the 2011 comedy “Bridesmaids.”

