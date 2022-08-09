The Most Perfect Pink Air Force 1 is Here

One of the most recognizable sneakers of all time, the Nike Air Force 1, is being celebrated with a massive rollout of colorways as part of a "Since '82" collection. Following "Varsity Red" and "Royal Blue" releases, the iconic design returns in the perfect shade of pink.

Keeping in line with the previous "Since '82" drops, the "White/Pink" iteration starts with a white smooth leather base contrasted by tumbled leather on the Swoosh. The shoe comes with a collectible toothbrush to keep any scuffs at bay and sits on a vintage-inspired gum outsole. ::Chef's kiss::

Take a look at the Nike Air Force 1 "Since '82" in the gallery above and stay tuned for release details.

