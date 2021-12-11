‘Most people don’t know how to shoot or edit dark skin’ – Isaac West’s best phone shot

Isaac West was searching for a moment of authenticity. He had known Sudanese models Juor and Odur for a few years; both live in the US, as does he. Their brief was to portray a moment of tenderness between a couple.

“You’re caring for your girlfriend by cutting her hair,” was West’s direction for Juor, who had the razor switched on. The Liberian photographer adds: “He messed up her hair a bit – he’s a model, not a barber! Luckily, Odur had a real appointment in the diary, so she didn’t mind.”

For the International Center of Photography exhibition Inward: Reflections on Interiority, West had been tasked with exploring the introspective using an iPhone. This shot was inspired by his new relationship with his girlfriend, Naima. Clearly a true romantic, he is also a fan of minimalism (“People try too hard to do too much,” he says) and vibrant colours (“I chose the yellow cloth because I wanted the dark skin to bounce off it”).

Related: Dog days: Dimpy Bhalotia’s best phone pictures

“I love shooting dark-skinned models,” West says. “The secret is in the editing. Most people don’t know how to shoot or edit dark skin – they don’t get the tone right. I want to see contrast, rawness and richness.

“People get in touch to say thank you. They say, ‘I used to hate my hair and skin. Now I see myself differently.’”