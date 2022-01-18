Most passenger flights into St. John's airport cancelled amid labour dispute

Arrivals in St. John's will be limited to cargo flights, Medevacs and aircraft with fewer than 20 seats until staffing levels change. (Fred Hutton/CBC - image credit)

Fred Hutton/CBC

The St. John's International Airport Authority has confirmed it's limiting arrivals due to a staffing issue at its fire hall — preventing most passenger flights from landing.

In a media release issued Tuesday, the St. John's International Airport Authority said flight operations will be limited to cargo flights, Medevacs and aircraft with fewer than 20 seats, effective 8 p.m. Tuesday, until staffing levels change.

Some flights at the airport were cancelled Monday after six of the nine employed firefighters went on leave due to concerns over what they call a toxic workplace, and the airport's fire hall has inadequate staffing levels to allow all flights, said a spokesperson for the authority.

Chris Bussey, the regional vice-president of the Union of Canadian Transportation Employees, told CBC News workers have shared concerns of bullying, harassment and health and safety issues at the airport.

Lisa Bragg, the airport authority's director of business development and marketing, told CBC News on Monday that flights are being affected but didn't address claims made by the union.

The release says the airport authority is working with Transport Canada to resolve the problem.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador