Capitol riot arrests: The MAGA mob leaders arrested so far

Oliver O'Connell and Gustaf Kilander
·9 min read
&lt;p&gt;Five people died during the violent insurrection, including a Capitol Police officer who was hit on the head with a fire extinguisher&lt;/p&gt; (EPA)

Five people died during the violent insurrection, including a Capitol Police officer who was hit on the head with a fire extinguisher

(EPA)

More than 120 people have been arrested since the storming of the Capitol by rioters loyal to Donald Trump that disrupted the verification of the electoral college vote by Congress.

Five people died during the violent insurrection, including a Capitol Police officer who was hit on the head with a fire extinguisher, and a rioter who was shot by law enforcement as the mob attempted to get close to the House chamber. Three more people died of “medical emergencies” during the chaos.

Some of those who entered the building searched for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and chanted for Vice President Mike Pence to be hanged. Both were in secure locations.

President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday: "I think it's critically important that there be a real, serious focus on holding those folks who engaged in sedition and threatened people's lives, defaced public property, caused great damage — that they be held accountable."

Read more: What is the 25th amendment and how does it work?

Arrests continue to be made as the FBI combs through photos, video, and more than 40,000 tips in addition to leads submitted over the phone. Charges include unlawful entry, firearms-related crimes, and violations of the curfew imposed on the District of Columbia.

These are the most notable arrests to date.

Jake Angeli

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, was photographed storming the Capitol wearing horns and carrying a spear. Pictures of him went viral early on in the assault on Congress.

Sometimes referred to as the “QAnon shaman”, Mr Angeli, was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Jake Angeli pictured in the CapitolCopyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jake Angeli pictured in the CapitolCopyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Chansley, from Arizona, was taken into custody on Saturday, a Department of Justice statement confirmed.

“It is alleged that Chansley was identified as the man seen in media coverage who entered the Capitol building dressed in horns, a bearskin headdress, red, white and blue face paint, shirtless, and tan pants," officials said. “This individual carried a spear, approximately 6 feet in length, with an American flag tied just below the blade.”

Richard Barnett

Richard Barnett, the supporter of Mr Trump pictured sitting with his feet on Speaker Pelosi’s desk, was arrested and charged with entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry, and theft of public property, said the Justice Department.

Richard Barnett sits at a desk in Speaker Pelosi&#x002019;s officeAFP via Getty Images
Richard Barnett sits at a desk in Speaker Pelosi’s officeAFP via Getty Images

Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas, had boasted that he took a personalised envelope from Ms Pelosi’s desk and left her a quarter and a “nasty note.”

He also claimed that he had “politely” knocked on the Democrat’s office door but was swept inside by a group of rioters.

Adam Johnson

The man photographed carrying Speaker Pelosi’s lectern through the halls of the Capitol was identified as Adam Johnson, 36, of Parrish, Florida.

He is being held in Pinellas County Jail following his alleged involvement in the riots and was booked into jail at 9pm on Friday under a US Marshall's warrant.

Adam Johnson holding Speaker Pelosi&#x002019;s lecternGetty Images
Adam Johnson holding Speaker Pelosi’s lecternGetty Images

Johnson was charged with “one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” according to a statement released by the FBI.

The image of him grinning and waving at cameras while holding Ms Pelosi’s lectern went viral on social media. A local newspaper The Bradenton Herald and other news outlets quickly identified him.

Derrick Evans

Derrick Evans resigned his position as a state lawmaker in West Virginia after being arrested and charged with entering a restricted area of the Capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters.

Evans, 35, appeared before a federal judge in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday after being arrested. If convicted, he faces up to a year and a half in federal prison for two misdemeanor charges: entering a restricted area and disorderly conduct.

Derrick Evans has resigned his position as a state lawmaker in West VirginiaSholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Derrick Evans has resigned his position as a state lawmaker in West VirginiaSholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

He issued a statement Saturday that he takes full responsibility for his actions. In a since-deleted video that was widely shared online, Evans is seen clamoring inside a jampacked Capitol building doorway, trying with others to push his way inside.

He hollers along with other loyalists of President Donald Trump and fist-bumps a law enforcement officer who let them in.

Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr

Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr wrote multiple text messages that said he wanted to shoot or run over Speaker Pelosi on Wednesday as Donald Trump’s supporters stormed Congress.

The alleged rioter, who has been charged with writing threats and possessing a firearm and ammunition, is said to have written in a text that he wanted to put “a bullet in [Nancy Pelosi’s] noggin on Live TV”.

According to arrest documents, he wrote in another that he was headed to Washington DC with “a s**t ton of…armour piercing ammo”, along with other messages about running over the House speaker.

Federal agents found weapons in his trailer parked near his hotel in Washington. They included a Glock handgun, a pistol, a Tavor X95 assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Eric Gavelek Munchel

Eric Gavelek Munchel was taken into custody in Nashville on Sunday according to the Justice Department. Several weapons were recovered at the time of his arrest.

Eric Munchell was pictured in the Senate chamber holding plastic restraintsGetty Images
Eric Munchell was pictured in the Senate chamber holding plastic restraintsGetty Images

Munchel was one of two men photographed wearing military gear and holding plastic restraints inside the Capitol building, alerting authorities to the likelihood that some of those that stormed Congress intended to take hostages.

The former bartender entered the building with his mother, both wearing bulletproof vests.

Larry Brock

Larry Brock of Texas was reportedly identified from photographs by his ex-wife. The retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, a veteran with more than 20 years of service, was pictured wearing military attire, including a green helmet, tactical vests, and black and camo jacket.

Larry Brock (in helmet) pictured on the floor of the SenateGetty Images
Larry Brock (in helmet) pictured on the floor of the SenateGetty Images

As with Munchel, Brock was also seen in possession of white flex cuff restraints used by law enforcement to detain suspects. He was seen on the floor of the Senate and in video coming out of Speaker Pelosi’s office.

Doug Jensen

Doug Jensen, 41, was arrested by the FBI on Friday in Des Moines, Iowa, after returning home from the riot. A photographer captured images of him confronting Capitol Police officers outside of the Senate chamber on Wednesday.

Jensen was wearing a black T-shirt emblazoned with a large Q and the phrase “Trust The Plan,” a reference to QAnon.

His older brother, William Routh, told the Associated Press on Saturday that Jensen believed that the person posting on social media as Q was either Trump or someone very close to the president.

Doug Jensen confronting police officersAP
Doug Jensen confronting police officersAP

“I feel like he had a lot of influence from the internet that confused or obscured his views on certain things,” said Mr Routh, of Clarksville, Arkansas, who described himself as a Republican Trump supporter. “When I talked to him, he thought that maybe this was Trump telling him what to do.”

Bradley Rukstales

Bradley Rukstales, 52, the CEO of a marketing firm in Illinois, was arrested for taking part in the breach of the Capitol and charged with unlawful entry, according to WBEZ.

In a statement on Thursday, Rukstales, who is from Inverness, Illinois, and president of the data-analytics firm Cogensia, apologised and said that he regrets the embarrassment it has caused his friends and family.

In a brief interview with CBS, he said: “I had nothing to do with charging anybody or anything or any of that – I was in the wrong place at the wrong time and I regret my part in that. And that’s all I’m comfortable saying.”

Cognesia distanced itself from Rukstales’ actions and placed him on leave while the company further assesses the situation.

Josiah Colt

Josiah Colt, 34, turned himself in at the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in Boise, Idaho on Tuesday afternoon. He could be seen in photos hanging off the Senate balcony and sitting in the Senate chair where Vice President Mike Pence had been minutes earlier.

An FBI agent said a relative confirmed that it was Mr Colt seen the pictures in an affidavit. In a Facebook video posted after the insurrection, Mr Colt incorrectly claimed that he was the first to sit in Speaker Nancy Pelosi's chair, CNN reported.

Mr Colt told KBOI-TV in Idaho: "In the moment I thought I was doing the right thing. I realise now that my actions were inappropriate and I beg for forgiveness from America and my home state of Idaho."

Josiah Colt swinging from balcony in Senate ChamberGetty Images
Josiah Colt swinging from balcony in Senate ChamberGetty Images

Robert Keith Packer

Mr Packer, 56, could be seen in several images from the riot wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" shirt. He was put into Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk, Virginia on Wednesday morning, according to NBC News.

He was charged with two federal offences: Entering or remaining in a restricted building and violent entry or disorderly conduct while on capitol grounds. He was released without posting bail and was told by a judge to stay out of DC unless required to be there for his case.

The "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt was one of many anti-semitic symbols seen at the Capitol during the riot, the Associated Press reported.

Aaron Mostofsky

Aaron Mostofsky, 34, is the son of a Brooklyn judge and could be seen at the Capitol wearing fur pelts and carrying police gear. He was arrested on Tuesday at his brother's house in Brooklyn, The Daily Beast writes.

Mr Mostofsky is the son of leading members of the Orthodox Jewish community. His father is Kings County Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky.

He has been charged with four offences: Felony theft of government property, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, intent to impede government business and disorderly conduct in the Capitol.

Aaron Mostofsky sits with a police vest and riot shield&#xa0;REUTERS
Aaron Mostofsky sits with a police vest and riot shield REUTERS

Kevin Seefried

Kevin Seefried, 50, was captured in a shocking photograph carrying the Confederacy battle flag outside the Senate chamber as violence unfolded during the riots.

The man and his son, Hunter Seefried, turned themselves in after arrest warrants were issued, the FBI said.

Both men have been charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and one count of depredation of government property.

Kevin Seefried holding the confederate flagReuters
Kevin Seefried holding the confederate flagReuters

Robert Sanford

Robert Sanford, 55, from Pennsylvania, was caught on video throwing a fire extinguisher that hit three police officers during the riots.

Mr Sanford had recently retired from the Chester Fire Department and was arrested on charges that include assault of a police officer, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, civil disorder and unlawfully entering the Capitol.

His arrest is not connected to the death of Officer Brian Sicknick, who also was attacked with a fire extinguisher during the storming of the Capitol.

With additional reporting by The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors win ugly against Hornets to snap 2-game losing streak

    It wasn't pretty at all, but the Toronto Raptors picked up their third win of the season against the middling Charlotte Hornets.

  • Jets hire 49ers DC Robert Saleh as next head coach

    The Jets have landed one of the biggest names on the coaching market.

  • 'Electric' Laine's 3-point night earns Jets OT win over Flames

    Patrik Laine scored his second goal of the game in overtime as the Winnipeg Jets started their season with a 4-3 win over the Flames on Thursday.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Packers-Rams preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    It's a classic in the making as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' offense face off against Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams' defense.

  • The stakes are significant if Brooklyn's all-in gamble on James Harden doesn't work

    It’s all part of how Marks’ process went from a slow build in Brooklyn to an all-in gamble via a final trade that could either go down as one of the best, or one of the worst, of all time. 

  • Can the Jets or Habs drag a big dog out of Columbus?

    A divorce between Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Blue Jackets seems imminent, and a lot of NHL teams should be jumping at the chance to acquire the star center.

  • 'They're going to be a force': Leafs coach sees brighter days ahead for Senators

    Sheldon Keefe doesn't expect the Ottawa Senators to be doormats much longer.

  • Laurent Duvernay-Tardif still planning to resume NFL career with Chiefs

    Duvernay-Tardif says he's finding it increasingly difficult to be a fan after he opted out of the NFL season to work the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • With plenty of picks, Urban Meyer falling into ideal situation with Jaguars in jump to NFL

    Meyer is going into an ideal situation where he can build a team of alphas. This feels more like Jimmy Johnson taking over the Cowboys than Steve Spurrier in Washington.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Jimmy Butler isn't over the Heat's Finals loss: 'We still think that we should have won'

    "I think this year we did more than anybody thought that we would do, except for us."

  • Raptors showing signs of recovery after difficult start | Run It Back

    The Raptors managed to win only once on a four-game road swing but Pascal Siakam is rounding into form, Chris Boucher is providing much-needed consistency at centre and even Stanley Johnson is having a glow-up.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Chiefs-Browns preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are a juggernaut at the height of its powers, but it would be unwise to sleep on Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

  • Rams will slow Rodgers, but will it be enough to beat Green Bay?

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be hard-pressed to have his way with the Rams’ stingy defense, but L.A. is going to have trouble out-scoring Green Bay.

  • Stone breaks tie in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Ducks 5-2

    LAS VEGAS — Mark Stone scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Robin Lehner made 20 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams. The Golden Knights improved to 9-2-2 against Anaheim since they entered the league in 2017. Jonathan Marchessault, Tomas Nosek, Max Pacioretty and Alex Tuch also scored for Vegas. After newest Golden Knight Alex Pietrangelo fired a shot wide, Chandler Stephenson gathered the rebound and dished to Stone, and Vegas' captain finished with a one-timer to put Vegas ahead 3-2 moments into the third period. Stone followed his goal with a stunning assist, stealing the puck in the neutral zone, fighting off a defender, and diving to poke the puck to Pacioretty, who sniped Gibson through the five-hole for a 4-2 lead. “We didn’t like how the second period felt,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. “We wanted to come out in the third and take the game over. (Stone) led the way. That’s why he’s wearing the ‘C.' He has the ability to raise his level at important times, and that’s what you want your captain to do in those moments in the game.” Maxime Comtois scored Anaheim’s goals, both in the first 7:58 of the game, marking the fastest two goals by an NHL player to start a season in more than 15 years. The last NHL player to score two goals in the first eight minutes of a season was Jeremy Roenick of the Los Angeles Kings, who scored two goals in the first 4:18 on Oct. 5, 2005 in Dallas. John Gibson made 24 saves for the Ducks. With fans kept away due to the coronavirus pandemic, Vegas recreated as many in-game antics as it could to recreate the hyped-up atmosphere the Golden Knights are used to. Maybe it worked. Vegas scored 1:07 into the game, when Alec Martinez found Marchessault, who took the puck at the centre of the blue line, skated in, and beat Gibson over his glove to the top corner. A little more than one minute later, Ryan Reaves intercepted Hampus Lindholm’s pass behind the net and backhanded a pass between his legs to Nosek, who one-timed it past Gibson to give Vegas an early 2-0 lead. The Ducks countered when Comtois punched home a pass from Sam Steel with a one-timer as he sprawled into the crease, and scored his second of the game later in the period when captain Ryan Getzlaf kept the puck alive with a strong forecheck behind the net. Getzlaf fed Comtois, who scored from the side of the goal to tie it. “We haven’t played in nine months," Comtois said. "We just have to go back to the video room, see what went good (and) see what went wrong. We know we can play with those guys; we saw it in the first and the second, and we just have to stick to that and make sure we give it for 60 minutes.” THREE AND OUT Anaheim had won three straight season openers. UNTUCKED Tuch, who has been with the organization since its inception, finally enjoyed an opening night with the Golden Knights and celebrated with an empty netter with 14 seconds left. After starting out in the AHL in 2017, Tuch was injured for the start of the previous two seasons. THE NEW C Stone skated with the captain’s C on his jersey for the Golden Knights. It’s the first time in the four-year old franchise’s history a captain was named. Reilly Smith and Alex Pietrangelo are the team’s assistant captains. GETZ HELP Getzlaf’s assist moved him into a seventh-place tie with Nicklas Backstrom among NHL leaders in points with 927 since 2006-07. The 16-year veteran also ranks fifth in assists (667) in that same span. THE 13TH MAN Keegan Kolesar was the additional forward kept on the Golden Knights’ roster, as DeBoer decided to go with 13 forwards, five defencemen and two goaltenders. Kolesar, who had played one previous game in his career, played just 4 minutes, 36 seconds and was on the ice for both of Anaheim’s goals. WHAT’S NEXT The Ducks and Golden Knights complete a two-game series Saturday at T-Mobile Arena as part of an abridged 56-game schedule. The teams square off seven more times this season as part of a wild West Division that also includes the Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press

  • Jets coach Robert Saleh's Muslim American roots can be found in Dearborn, an All-American football town

    The hiring also serves as a beacon to a community that is too often marginalized as not really American, or, even worse, as a threat to America.

  • Sabonis has 23 pts, 15 boards as Pacers down Blazers 111-87

    PORTLAND, Ore. — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Portland Trail Blazers 111-87 on Thursday night. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points and seven assists for the Pacers, who improved to 4-1 on the road this season and snapped an 11-game losing streak in Portland. Indiana led by 25 in the second quarter and maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way. CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard each scored 22 for Portland. The loss was costly: During the third quarter, centre Jusuf Nurkic left the court holding his right wrist and the Blazers later announced he had sustained a fracture. The Trail Blazers (7-5) were playing the second of a back-to-back after winning in Sacramento 132-126 on Wednesday night. Lillard had a season-high 40 points and Portland tied a franchise record with 23 3-pointers in that one. The Blazers lead the NBA in 3s but they were off against the Pacers, making just 13 of 43 (30.2%). The Pacers (8-4) were coming off a 104-95 road victory over the Warriors on Tuesday night, when Myles Turner had a season-best 22 points. He finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds against the Blazers, along with four blocks. The Pacers traded Victor Oladipo to the Rockets as part of the four-team blockbuster Thursday that sent James Harden from Houston to Brooklyn. Indiana got guard Caris LeVert from the Nets and a draft pick in the deal. Indiana led by six in the opening quarter, but the score was tied at 26 going into the second. A 12-0 run capped by Doug McDermott's layup put the Pacers up 40-28. Indiana extended its lead to 25 before going into halftime up 59-36. The Pacers outscored the Blazers 33-10 in the second period. Portland was hurt in the third when Nurkic headed to the locker room after appearing to injure his right hand. The Blazers announced he fractured his wrist, but additional details were not available. But the Blazers chipped away at Indiana's lead, pulling to 82-71 late in the quarter on Carmelo Anthony's 3-pointer. TIP-INS Pacers: Sabonis has 107 double-doubles with the Pacers, one shy of tying Roy Hibbert for seventh in team history. Trail Blazers: Portland's 10 points in the second quarter were a season low. UP NEXT The Pacers were scheduled to play the Suns in Phoenix on Saturday, but that game was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. Indiana's next game is at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The Trail Blazers host the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press

  • Browns need flawless effort to threaten Chiefs in playoff game on Yahoo Sports app

    The Browns need to force mistakes and capitalize like they did against the Steelers.

  • Blazers C Jusuf Nurkic exits game with fractured wrist

    The severity of Nurkic's injury is unknown.

  • Drew Brees looks to continue dominance over Tom Brady in Saints-Bucs playoff game on Yahoo Sports app

    Drew Brees has a significant edge against Tom Brady over the course of their career matchups.