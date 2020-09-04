All the most mind-blowing deals from Macy's huge Labor Day extravaganza

We've sorted through the entire Macy's Labor Day sale for the best of the best.

When Macy’s hosts a sale, the retailer goes all in—and this Labor Day is no exception. The department store is boasting some of its lowest prices of the season for the holiday, with massive markdowns on everything from popular kitchen appliances to furniture.

Better yet, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more, and you'll get an extra 10, 15 or 20% off select items (eligible products will be marked as such) when you enter coupon code WKND at checkout.

This Cuisinart WMR-CA round waffle maker, for instance, which made our list of the best waffle makers on the market for its quick heating, compact, unobtrusive design and range of waffle shades, drops from $37.99 to $29.99 to $26.99 with the code.

Other highlights from this sale include the beloved KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart stand mixer, which falls by 37% with the code from $399.99 to $279.99 to $251.99, and this Coach Sutton crossbody, which is marked down by $90 during this sale. Want even more savings? Shop our all-encompassing list below.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Labor Day sales 2020: Shop the best deals from Macy's savings event