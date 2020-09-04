All the most mind-blowing deals from Macy's huge Labor Day extravaganza

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
When Macy’s hosts a sale, the retailer goes all in—and this Labor Day is no exception. The department store is boasting some of its lowest prices of the season for the holiday, with massive markdowns on everything from popular kitchen appliances to furniture.
Better yet, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more, and you'll get an extra 10, 15 or 20% off select items (eligible products will be marked as such) when you enter coupon code WKND at checkout.
This Cuisinart WMR-CA round waffle maker, for instance, which made our list of the best waffle makers on the market for its quick heating, compact, unobtrusive design and range of waffle shades, drops from $37.99 to $29.99 to $26.99 with the code.
Other highlights from this sale include the beloved KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart stand mixer, which falls by 37% with the code from $399.99 to $279.99 to $251.99, and this Coach Sutton crossbody, which is marked down by $90 during this sale. Want even more savings? Shop our all-encompassing list below.
Kitchen
- Get the Pyrex 12-Piece Storage Set for $16.99 (Save $31)
- Get the Cuisinart WMR-CA Round Waffle Maker for $26.99 with coupon code WKND (Save $11)
- Get the Lodge Fajita Set for $28.79 with coupon code WKND (Save $32.20)
- Get the Pyrex 22-Piece Food Storage Container Set (Macy’s Exclusive) for $35.99 with coupon code WKND (Save $54)
- Get the Noritake Colorwave Coupe 4-Piece Place Setting for $39.99 (Save $60.01)
- Get the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware Sets for $39.99 (Save $60.01)
- Get the Anolon Advanced Hard-Anodized 11-Piece Cookware Set for $239.99 with coupon code WKND (Save $135)
- Get the Kitchen-Aid KSM150FE Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Stand Head Mixer for $251.99 with coupon code WKND (Save $148)
- Get the All-Clad 7-Piece Stainless-Steel Cookware Set (Macy’s Exclusive) for $299.99 (Save $540)
- Get the Calphalon Premier 10-Piece Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set for $375.99 with coupon code WKND (Save $414)
Bedroom
- Get the Charter Club Damask 3- to 4-Piece Sheet Set from $30.99 (Save $39.01 to $110.01)
- Get 3-Piece Bed-in-a-Bag Sets for $31.99 with coupon code WKND (Save $48.01)
- Get 8-Piece Bed-in-a-Bag Sets for $34.99 (Save $65.01)
- Get the Fairfield Square Collection 650-Thread Count Cotton Sheet Set from $49.99 (Save $110.01 to $190.01)
Clothing, Shoes and Accessories
- Get Kids' Backpacks for $12.99 (Save $27.01)
- Get the Style & Co Tummy-Control Leggings for $14.99 (Save $10)
- Get the Anne Cole Women’s Twist-Front Ruched Tankini Top for $15.99 (Save $45)
- Get the INC Women’s Split-Neck Utility Shirt (Macy’s Exclusive) from $19.99 (Save $39.51)
- Get the Totes Women’s Cirrus Claire Tall Rainboots for $34.99 (Save $35.01)
- Get the Dockers Men’s Leather Gordon Cap-Toe Oxfords for $44.99 (Save $30.01)
- Get the Levi’s Men’s Denim Trucker Jacket for $53.70 (Save $35.80)
- Get the Coach Sutton Crossbody for $135 (Save $90)
Bath
- Get the Martha Stewart 27-Inch by 52-Inch Quick-Dry Reversible Bath Towel for $7.19 with coupon code WKND (Save $8.81)
- Get the Martha Stewart 17-Inch by 25.5-Inch Bath Rug for $19.19 with coupon code WKND (Save $20.81)
- Get the Charter Club Elite Hygro Cotton 6-Piece Towel Set for $52.79 with coupon code WKND (Save $57.21)
- Get the Cariloha Unisex Bath Robe in Small/Medium for $108.79 with coupon code WKND (Save $119.21)
- Get the Cariloha Unisex Bath Robe in Large/Extra-Large for $108.79 with coupon code WKND (Save $119.21)
Furniture
- Get the Radley Fabric Storage Ottoman (Macy's Exclusive) for $359 (Save $140)
- Get the Ladlow 90-Inch Fabric Sofa for $479 (Save $420)
- Get the Tribeca Storage Queen Platform Bed for $489 (Save $310)
- Get the Radley 54-Inch Fabric Chair Bed for $749 (Save $250)
- Get the Kaleb Tufted Leather Recliner for $789 (Save $310)
- Get the Martha Stewart Collection Saybridge 92-Inch Fabric Sofa for $899 (Save $500)
Shop the Macy's Labor Day Sale
