The most memorable shipper moments of 2022

By now, television shows know the power of a great shipper moment. There's nothing quite like watching a couple kiss for the first time, or witnessing a longtime will-they-won't-they pairing makes it down the aisle. And that's not even mentioning all the sweet voicemails and glances in between. That's why EW has rounded up some of the best shipper moments television had to offer in 2022.

Bambi and Shelly kiss, <em>Minx</em>

There's no shortage of frisky moments in Minx, given that its entire premise is built on producing the first porn magazine for women in the 1970s. But one of the hottest, most thrilling scenes is actually rather chaste. As a former model herself, Bambi (Jessica Lowe) is often the conduit to Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) and Shelly's (Lennon Parham) sexual awakening. But when Bambi offers to take some boudoir shots of Shelly, the photo shoot becomes a steamy makeout sesh. We don't know what we love more — the chemistry between these two or Shelly's journey of self-discovery bringing her to this moment. —Maureen Lee Lenker

Best Shipper Moments 2022 Bambi/Shelly kiss, The Minx

Burgess and Ruzek kiss, <em>Chicago P.D.</em>

The fight for Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams) was a brutal one for the Chicago P.D. couple. Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) fought to adopt her foster child once a relative couldn't keep the young girl whose family was murdered by her own father. While Kim and Adam Ruzek's (Patrick John Flueger) relationship is constantly shifting, he was still the only person she trusted to take care of Makayla if something ever happened to her. Everything was almost upended when Makayla's uncle tried to get custody, but in the end, Kim and Adam won. On a cold Chicago night, the two came together and celebrated their family becoming official with pizza, champagne, and a kiss Burzek shipper will remember. —Alamin Yohannes

Burzek kiss, Chicago PD

Kate and Anthony's happy ending, <em>Bridgerton</em>

Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) had more swoon-worthy moments than we can count in season 2 of Bridgerton (raise your hand if you're still quivering thinking about "You are the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires"). It's hard to choose just one. (Garden sexy times? Yes please) But we have a soft spot for their final admission of love to each other. Anthony gives a grand speech, recounting how he's always loved her. Kate says she feels the same and then delivers the rejoinder, "You do know there will never be a day where you do not vex me?" This entire season gives A-plus enemies-to-lovers vibes, but all the banter and sexual tension of this relationship can be summed up in that one line. And then they kiss and there's fireworks! It's almost like this show is based on a romance novel or something. —M.L.L.

Bridgerton Season 2 Kate and Anthony

Geri and Walker kiss, <em>Walker</em>

In Walker's first season, Cordell (Jared Padalecki) was still grieving the loss of his wife, Emily (Genevieve Padalecki). In some ways, he'll always be grieving her. But once he finally got some answers about what really happened the night she died, he was able to start thinking about a future without her. And that future involved one very familiar face: Emily's best friend, Geri (Odette Annable). Fans watched as Geri and Cordell leaned on each other to get through their grief, and in the process, they grew closer. Finally, in the show's second season, they gave into temptation and kissed. Although it hasn't necessarily been smooth sailing since that first kiss, we think Emily would approve. —Samantha Highfill

Best Shipper Moments 2022 Geri-Walker kiss, Walker

All of <em>Heartstopper</em>

Heartstopper is a show made for shippers! The journey of Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) was made of emotional moments, both big and small, starting with Charlie sitting next to Nick at school. Then there was the time Nick turned the pen on Charlie's hand into a smiley face, or that time they had the cutest fight about milkshake flavors, OR the time Nick ran through the rain to make sure his feelings for Charlie were clear. And let's not forget about when the declared that they were boyfriends during that downright adorable trip to the beach. This show is full of moments for those who ship. —A.Y.

Heartstopper

Stella and Severide tie the knot, <em>Chicago Fire</em>

Chicago Fire's Stella Kidd (Melinda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) haven't always had an easy relationship. Since falling in love, they've been tested in just about every way possible. They even got engaged while surrounded by flames! And let's not mention all the drama surrounding their wedding venue. But in the end, they fought through everything so that they could say, "I do." Did their wedding night then involve a near-death experience? Yes. But don't worry, they survived that too. —S.H.

CHICAGO FIRE -- "The Magnificent City of Chicago" Episode 1022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd

Beth and Rip get married, <em>Yellowstone</em>

Yellowstone's Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) haven't had the most traditional love story, but after everything they've been through — teenage drama, non-stop enemies, literally taking bullets for each other — one thing is clear: These two are made for each other. And at the end of the hit drama's fourth season, they finally made it official! After Beth kidnapped a priest — what else did you expect? — and brought him back to the ranch, the two exchanged vows in a very intimate, very quick ceremony. Rip wore his jeans. Beth wore a tight dress. It was perfect. —S.H.

Best Shipper Moments 2022 Beth-Rip wedding, Yellowstone

Chenford kiss, <em>The Rookie</em>

There is perhaps no better tried-and-true shipping trope than the "practice kiss" — and that's how we finally got some lip-locking between Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neill) and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter). Preparing to go undercover as their trashy doppelgangers, the two devise a backstory and Lucy suggests they kiss so it won't seem awkward if they have to smooch during the operation. Tim starts with a chaste peck, but it's Lucy who goes in for the passionate kiss ostensibly with the excuse of making it believable. But it's clear from the way they get into it and their weirdness after that the kiss feels extremely real to them both. When are these two going to just confess their feelings for each other? —M.L.L.

Best Shipper Moments 2022 Chenford kiss, The Rookie

Layla and Jordan get romantic at the studio, <em>All American</em>

Layla Keating (Greta Onieogou) and Jordan Baker (Michael Evans Behling) have been keeping their blossoming relationship a secret. The characters of All American call their interconnected relationships "the vortex," so siblings, best friends, and exes mean this new couple could hurt a lot of people. In spite of that, Jordan is starting to feel uncomfortable with being a secret ... until Layla invites him to her studio and sends him into the sound booth. She then pulls out the wild questions from JJ Parker's (Hunter Clowdus) ridiculous speed dating event where the two flirt a little, get on the same page, and share one passionate kiss. —A.Y.

All American -- "I Need Love" Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker and Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating

Lenny and Midge hookup, <em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel</em>

We only waited four seasons for this moment, and you know what? It was worth the wait. At first, Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) was something of a stand-up comedy fairy godmother to Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), as they crossed paths in jail. But Kirby and Brosnahan have crackling chemistry, which came to a head in a season 3 episode that saw them dancing in Miami and Midge walking Lenny home. Finally, in season 4, after a blizzard and a police raid of Midge's strip club, the two end up in a hotel room together with Lenny joking about Midge's "show corset." They kiss and undress, languidly making love as "Someone to Watch Over Me" plays. It's tender, sexy, sweet, funny, and a little bit melancholy — just like Lenny and Midge — and we couldn't have wished for a more perfect moment for them. Even if, like Midge's motto, things go tits up shortly after. —M.L.L.

Stede and Blackbeard kiss, <em>Our Flag Means Death</em>

Who knew that a goofy pirate sitcom would turn out to be one of this year's most romantic TV shows? This HBO Max series was initially billed as a pure comedy, but it quickly put the "rom" in "rom-com," following grizzled marauder Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) as he tutors newbie Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) in the ways of piracy. Together, the two captains go from enemies to friends to lovers, eventually sharing a tender, seaside kiss. Instead of stealing treasure, they'd rather steal each other's hearts. —Devan Coggan

Taika Waititi/Rhys Darby's kiss, Our Flag Means Death

Malex wedding, <em>Roswell, New Mexico</em>

Everyone knows the true love story of Roswell, New Mexico was between Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn). For the first 2.5 seasons of The CW series, fans were unsure whether the two would ever be together. Would Michael be able to accept the love he deserved? Would Alex still be there to give it? Luckily, the two found their way to each other, and even better, we were able to see them exchange vows before the show came to a conclusion. Alex may have proposed to Michael because he thought he was going to die trapped in a prison world, but it all worked out when the Pod Squad was able to find a way to get them out. Closing out the series with a Malex wedding was the perfect ending to the alien/human love story. —Jessica Leon

Roswell, New Mexico -- “How’s it Going to Be” -- Image Number: ROS413b_0418_R -- Pictured (L - R): Michael Vlamis as Michael Guerin and Tyler Blackburn as Alex Manes -- Photo: Michael Moriatis/The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Dimitri and Rose kiss, <em>Vampire Academy</em>

From the first moment they met, guardians Dimitri (Kieron Moore) and Rose (Sisi Stringer) had the kind of chemistry that made Vampire Academy fans ask: Do they annoy each other or are they falling madly in love? The answer, of course, was the latter. And after episodes of swoon-worthy shipper moments — Dimitri carrying Rose home! That dance scene! — they couldn't fight the feeling any longer. Translation: They kissed! And thus began one of the central love stories of the series. —S.H.

Best Shipper Moments 2022 Dimitri-Rose kiss, Vampire Academy

Chozen's voicemail to Kumiko, <em>Cobra Kai</em>

Chozen Toguchi (Yuki Okumoto) wasn't always great at expressing his emotions. Back in his Karate Kid Part II days, he had a crush on a young woman named Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita), so he [checks notes]... threw a soiled shirt at her ("You keep for your collection!") and held a knife to her throat during his fight-to-the-death match with her boyfriend, Daniel-san (Ralph Macchio). But 36 years and much personal growth later, Chozen finally worked up the (liquid) courage to put his feelings into action after a gentle push from LaRusso himself in the fifth season's penultimate episode. Standing outside a packed nightclub where he, Daniel, and Johnny (William Zabka) were getting their drink on, Chozen leaves an awkward-sweet voicemail for his true love back in Okinawa, confessing what's on his heart in the simplest of terms. "I would like to see you when I come home, Kumiko. Would like that very much." A message to the writers: Give us #Choziko in season 6 or we riot. —Kristen Baldwin

Best Shipper Moments 2022 Cobra Kai: Chozen leaves this sweet voicemail confessing his love for Kumiko

Devi sleeps with Ben, <em>Never Have I Ever</em>

Let's be honest: Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) has never really known what she wants. First, she was all about school hottie Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet). Then, she kissed her nerdy nemesis Ben (Jaren Lewison). Then she dated them both, hurt them both, made things official with Paxton, got dumped by Paxton, started dating that Des (Anirudh Pisharody) guy, and then that ended too. That brings us to the end of season 3, when Devi showed up at Ben's house to cash in her "one free boink" coupon. Yep, Devi's about to lose her virginity, so this isn't going to complicate things... —S.H.

Best Shipper Moments 2022 Never Have I Ever Devi sleeps with Ben

Betty proposes to Archie, <em>Riverdale</em>

Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty's (Lili Reinhart) love story dates back to the pilot of Riverdale, when Betty asked her best friend (and the literal boy next door) if he loved her. Of course he did. But as he told her, "You are so perfect. I've never been good enough for you. I'll never be good enough for you." Jump ahead a few seasons, a few relationships, and more than a few years, and these two finally found their way to each other. And after Betty stopped Archie from proposing out of a place of fear, she then proposed to him. And this time, he decided he was good enough to say yes. —S.H.

Best Shipper Moments 2022 Barchie proposal, Riverdale

Carson and Greta kiss, <em>A League of Their Own</em>

Look, we love a slow burn — but we also love a TV romance that skips the will-they-won't-they and goes right for the kiss in episode 1. A League of Their Own is one of the most delightfully queer shows on television right now, and it boasts plenty of romantic moments. But season 1's central pairing is between Rockford Peaches catcher Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) and first basewoman Greta Gill (D'Arcy Carden). The pair's chemistry is apparent from their first moments on screen together, and it isn't long before the two teammates find themselves sharing martinis — and then a clandestine kiss in a bar storage room. —Devan Coggan

Best Shipper Moments of 2022 A League of Their Own Season 1, Episode 1 Abby Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden

Jeremiah, Belly, and Conrad love triangle, <em>The Summer I Turned Pretty</em>

Where there are two hot brothers, there will be a love triangle! In The Summer I Turned Pretty's first season, Belly (Lola Tung) thought she was finally going to get the attention of her forever crush Conrad (Christopher Briney). Instead, she got the attention of Conrad's sweet younger brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Just kidding, she got Conrad's attention, too! By the end of the show's freshman season, fans were declaring themselves Team Jeremiah or Team Conrad. Now we just need Belly to do the same. —S.H.

Best Shipper Moments of 2022 Jelly-Bonrad triangle, The Summer I Turned Pretty

Ca$h declares his love for Darren, <em>Heartbreak High</em>

If we're talking about shipper moments, we have to talk about Ca$h (Will McDonald), on the verge of getting arrested, running to school so that he can tell Darren (James Majoos) that he loves them. "I've loved you since year 8," he says to Darren (and a classroom full of their peers) right before the police arrive. "I love you too," Darren replies with tears in their eyes. Then, they kiss. It's a bittersweet end to the season, but you can't disregard Ca$h giving up his freedom so that he can share his love with Darren. With this moment, Heartbreak High delivers pure and unforgettable romance! —A.Y.

HEARTBREAK HIGH Darren and Cash

Conrad and Billie kiss, <em>The Resident</em>

There was a lot standing in the way of Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) on The Resident. Conrad's late wife Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp) was Billie's best friend, and when Billie came back into the couple's life, she was on very bad terms with Conrad. Since Nic's death, the two have bonded over their shared grief and their love for Conrad and Nic's child. When grieving brothers attack Billie because their mother died at the hospital, Conrad jumps in to take them on and save her. When he takes her home that night, their will-they-won't-they takes a huge step forward when the two share a passionate kiss. —A.Y.

The Resident

John and Mary kiss, <em>The Winchesters</em>

Here's the thing: Fans know how John (Drake Rodger) and Mary's (Meg Donnelly) story ends. But The Winchesters is all about how it begins: the first meeting, the first monster, the first kiss. And seven episodes into its first season, Supernatural prequel series delivered on that third item. Faced (once again) with a monster trying to kill them, John and Mary stood together. Only this time, before the Akrida busted down the door, they took a moment for themselves and locked lips. And, as fans know, there's still so much more to come in this love story. —S.H.

The Winchesters -- “Reflections

