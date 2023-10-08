The Most Memorable '90 Day Fiance' Moments

20 Craziest ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Moments, From Secret Wives to Swimming in Condoms

On Oct. 8, TLC will kick off the 10th season of “90 Day Fiancé.” Over its 10 seasons, the show has taught its audience about the United States’ K-1 Visa process, heralding a new wave of reality TV with its unique format and even more unique cast members. The flagship series has birthed a slew of spinoffs that contribute to the “90 Day” universe, defined by international love stories and the drama that comes with them.

More from Variety

To commemorate the show’s 10th season, Variety has compiled a list of the 20 most notable moments across “90 Day Fiancé” and its spinoffs — ones indelibly etched into fans’ minds because of how cringeworthy, moving or insane they were.

1. Azan Is Only ‘55%’ Attracted to Nicole (’90 Day Fiancé,’ Season 5)

1. Azan Is Only ‘55%’ Attracted to Nicole (’90 Day Fiancé,’ Season 5)





In a nauseating interview moment, Azan revealed that he was only 55% attracted to his fiancée, Nicole. The couple was discussing Nicole’s gym efforts, since Azan was insistent he wanted his partner to “be healthy.” Sitting beside her, Azan revealed that he was “attracted to Nicole, for example, 55%,” saying number was that because he “always wants my wife to go to the gym with me.”

2. Luis Thinks Molly’s Home Decor is ‘Witchcraft’ (’90 Day Fiancé,’ Season 5)

2. Luis Thinks Molly’s Home Decor is ‘Witchcraft’ (’90 Day Fiancé,’ Season 5)





At 26 years old, Luis felt he wasn’t ready to be a father figure for Molly’s children. Bringing this up, Molly and Luis entered a conversation that led to a discussion that was full of red flags.

As they talked, Luis blamed Molly’s emotions on her “period,” then shifted his focus to religion while criticizing her home decor. “I never see one Bible here. I never see something about God here,” he said. “You know witchcraft? You understand that?”

Story continues

Luis continued: “Why [does] she have a lot of Buddha here, a lot of things with candles? The bird [owl], why? And she say, ‘No it’s for [the room to] smell good,’ but it’s not true. That is something bad here, that’s true.”

3. Larissa Cements Herself as ‘the Queen’ (’90 Day Fiancé,’ Season 6)

3. Larissa Cements Herself as ‘the Queen’ (’90 Day Fiancé,’ Season 6)





Colt and Larissa were joined by his cousin John at a family barbeque, when an argument erupted as John alleged Larissa was engaged to Colt “for his money.” Larissa declared that John was no longer allowed to attend her wedding, in a screaming match in front of Colt’s entire family. As Larissa climbed a set of stairs, seemingly to retreat to her room, she looked back, and warned, “Who is against the Queen will die!” — a slogan that has followed her and the show ever since.

4. Kobe Meets His Son (’90 Day Fiancé,’ Season 9)

4. Kobe Meets His Son (’90 Day Fiancé,’ Season 9)





After Kobe’s fiancée Emily got pregnant on a trip to China, their K-1 visa process was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in him not being present for the birth of their child. However, on the ninth season of “90 Day Fiancé,” Kobe met his son, Koben, for the first time in a heartwrenching scene. The pure joy and love radiating from Kobe made this moment one fans will never forget.

5. Paul Wears a Condom While Swimming (‘Before the 90 Days,’ Season 1)

5. Paul Wears a Condom While Swimming (‘Before the 90 Days,’ Season 1)





When traveling to meet his Brazilian girlfriend Karine, Paul was prepared for any and all possible situations. Paul’s doctor allegedly warned him to “not drink or swim in any untreated water because of all the diseases” — or so Paul said. Going for a swim with Karine, Paul took matters into his own hands by wearing a condom (like a lifejacket) before entering the water. “Definitely don’t want nothing swimming up my penis,” he said.

6. Darcey and Jesse Fight About Cutting Steak (‘Before the 90 Days,’ Season 1)

6. Darcey and Jesse Fight About Cutting Steak (‘Before the 90 Days,’ Season 1)





Darcey introduced Jesse to her daughters for the second time over a homemade steak dinner. Tensions rose as Jesse thought Darcey was not being patient enough during the cooking process. Proclaiming that he “knows steak,” the argument took a turn as Darcey urged Jesse to “cut [the steak] on a bias.” He then dropped the knife on the cutting board and stormed out of the home. The moment was painstakingly awkward, since both of Darcey’s young daughters were present, there to take in all the contentious fighting as it erupted.

7. Paul Runs Into the Woods for No Reason (‘Before the 90 Days,’ Season 1)

7. Paul Runs Into the Woods for No Reason (‘Before the 90 Days,’ Season 1)





With a language barrier impeding their communication, Paul — who’s already been on this list once because he wore a condom while swimming — used a translation app to admit to Karine that he was a “convicted criminal” who had “been in jail” for arson, and had a restraining order from an ex-girlfriend.

While audiences may have expected a dramatic reaction from Karine, Paul was the one who stunned viewers as he ran from the camera crew and retreated into the woods before Karine could respond. Where was he going? That’s still unknown.

8. Big Ed Says Rose’s Breath is ‘Not Pretty’ (‘Before the 90 Days,’ Season 4)

8. Big Ed Says Rose’s Breath is ‘Not Pretty’ (‘Before the 90 Days,’ Season 4)





After traveling to the Philippines to meet Rose, Big Ed — a true breakout star of the “90 Day” franchise — began throwing subtle insults about her hygiene. He went as far as to purchase her mouthwash, toothpaste and a toothbrush, because he felt her breath “was not pretty.” He attempted to justify his purchase, insisting that he was “concerned” about “her health,” since Rose had revealed she was suffering from an ulcer that contributed to her “not pretty” breath.

9. David Flies to Ukraine Four Times Without Meeting Girlfriend Lana (‘Before the 90 Days,’ Season 4)

9. David Flies to Ukraine Four Times Without Meeting Girlfriend Lana (‘Before the 90 Days,’ Season 4)





After traveling to Ukraine four separate times (yes, four!) in the hopes of meeting his Ukrainian girlfriend Lana, many “90 Day” fans thought David was getting scammed. David and Lana were dating online for a whopping seven years before he finally returned back to Ukraine for a fifth time, and got to meet his girlfriend in person. It was a moment no one saw coming — even Lana.

10. Jasmine Gets Bald Revenge on Gino (‘Before the 90 Days,’ Season 5)

10. Jasmine Gets Bald Revenge on Gino (‘Before the 90 Days,’ Season 5)





After learning that Gino had sent her nude photos to one of his ex-girlfriends, Jasmine felt distraught and betrayed. In an attempt at revenge, Jasmine decided to hit Gino where it would hurt the most by exposing his bald head. Throughout Season 5 of “B90,” Gino had been intent on not taking off his hat while filming (even while in bed with Jasmine).

During an argument, Gino maintained that he had not shared Jasmine’s nudes, causing her to leap across the bed and snatch his hat off his head, revealing his unhatted head. As she walked out of the room, Jasmine screamed “Those are nudes!”

11. Mohamed Stops Having Sex With Danielle Because of Her ‘Smell’ (‘Happily Ever After?,’ Season 1)

11. Mohamed Stops Having Sex With Danielle Because of Her ‘Smell’ (‘Happily Ever After?,’ Season 1)





During the Tell All episode of “Happily Ever After?” Season 1, Mohamed explained that he and Danielle had stopped being intimate due to a “problem.” Host Shaun Robinson questioned what the problem could have been, to which Danielle confessed “he has told people that I smell, and I peed on him.” Mohamed rebutted the claims with a quick “you do,” as Robinson quickly shut down the conversation and switched topics.

12. Chantel Thinks Pedro’s Sister Called Her a ‘Puta’ (‘Happily Ever After?,’ Season 2)

12. Chantel Thinks Pedro’s Sister Called Her a ‘Puta’ (‘Happily Ever After?,’ Season 2)





Chantel and Pedro’s families were feuding when Chantel misinterpreted what Nicole said to her. Speaking in Spanish, Nicole said “punto,” but Chantel thought she called her a “puta,” which she interpreted as “bitch.” This set Chantel off, leading her to ask Nicole if she had “called her a fucking bitch,” to which Nicole replied “yes.” Chantel’s response was to call Nicole “a fucking whore,” storming off and continuing to call her a “fuck ass, bitch ass, slut-ass whore” as she walked away.

13. Pedro and Chantel’s Brother Get Physical at Dinner (‘Happily Ever After?,’ Season 3)

13. Pedro and Chantel’s Brother Get Physical at Dinner (‘Happily Ever After?,’ Season 3)





Tensions between Pedro and Chantel’s families exploded during a family dinner on Season 5 of “Happily Ever After?” Chantel’s family was hosting Pedro’s sister, Nicole, for dinner while she was visiting the U.S., when things took a sour, physical turn. Pedro and Chantel’s brother, River, randomly got into a physical altercation that resulted in both families getting sucked into the middle of the chaos. At the time of its airing in 2016, the brawl was one of the most dramatic incidents to happen across any “90 Day” series.

14. Andrei and Libby’s Brother Face Off (‘Happily Ever After?,’ Season 6)

14. Andrei and Libby’s Brother Face Off (‘Happily Ever After?,’ Season 6)





In an attempt to squash their family beef, Libby’s father invited his children and their spouses over to his house to reconnect. As soon as Libby’s brother Charlie arrived, he and Andrei went after each other. The two men began pushing and tackling each other to the ground, leaving Libby’s family even more disjointed than it was ahead of the attempted reconciliation.

15. Angela Flashes Michael’s Aunt Lydia (and Everyone) at the Tell All (‘Happily Ever After?’ Season 6)

15. Angela Flashes Michael’s Aunt Lydia (and Everyone) at the Tell All (‘Happily Ever After?’ Season 6)





When speaking with Michael’s Aunt Lydia via video chat during the “Happily Ever After?” Season 6 Tell All, Angela got increasingly frustrated because she felt Lydia was too involved in their relationship. The discourse boiled over when Lydia made a comment about Angela trying to look “sexy” for other men — a reference to her recent plastic surgeries.

Standing up speaking directly into the camera, Angela yelled at Aunt Lydia, “You will not tell my husband what to do,” while revealing her breasts, continuing, “Suck on these brand-new fucking titties, bitch! How do you like that shit now?” Before storming off once more, she told Michael, “You won’t see them goddamn titties again.”

16. Angela Pays Michael a Surprise Visit (‘Happily Ever After?,’ Season 7)

16. Angela Pays Michael a Surprise Visit (‘Happily Ever After?,’ Season 7)





During a rough patch, that very same Angela decided to travel to Nigeria and visit Michael — without telling him. Showing up at his home one night, Angela demanded that Michael come outside, which he refused to do. Angela began ripping apart pieces of Michael’s car to get his attention. When he finally came outside, the two got into another intense argument that almost turned physical.

17. Jenny Learns Sumit Has a Wife (‘The Other Way,’ Season 1)

17. Jenny Learns Sumit Has a Wife (‘The Other Way,’ Season 1)





Jenny and Sumit are a staple couple of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” the spinoff in which an American moves to another country to live with their partner. Assimilating to life in her new home in India, Jenny was wary, since Sumit was never fully ready to commit to her with a proposal. Things took a turn for the worse when Sumit’s wife’s father — yes wife’s — showed up on their doorstep, alerting her that Sumit was already in an arranged marriage. Yes, Sumit moved Jenny to India while having a wife, keeping their romantic relationship a secret from his family, as well as from her.

18. Steven Admits He’s Been Cheating on Alina and Wants a Threesome After Preaching Abstinence (‘The Other Way,’ Season 3)

18. Steven Admits He’s Been Cheating on Alina and Wants a Threesome After Preaching Abstinence (‘The Other Way,’ Season 3)





Upon meeting Alina, Steven professed he was an LDS Mormon who strictly followed his church’s rules, and that he wanted his fiancée to convert to his religion. Steven was intent on the two not sleeping together before marriage, though he ended up revealing he was not a virgin.

Continuing to urge Alina to follow Mormon norms, the two wed. However, it was revealed in the Tell All episode that he had received “inappropriate messages” and “naked pictures” from nine different girls after getting married to Alina who he was “encouraging” by sending back images of him with his tongue out. He blamed his cheating on his “sexual energy,” confessing that he wanted to have a threesome with Alina because he didn’t want to “repress [his] urges and feelings.”

19. Kenny and Armando Celebrate the First Queer Marriage in “90 Day” History (‘The Other Way,’ Season 3)

19. Kenny and Armando Celebrate the First Queer Marriage in “90 Day” History (‘The Other Way,’ Season 3)





Kenny and Armando were the first gay male couple to be featured across the franchise during Season 2 of “The Other Way.” Kenny, the American, moved to Mexico to be with his fiancé Armando, where they navigated Aramando’s disapproving family, how to raise his young daughter and the state of LGBTQ rights in Mexico — specifically the country’s regulations around same-sex marriages.

During the show’s third season, Kenny and Armando’s marriage case was approved, and they were able to tie the knot. In a “90 Day” first, Kenny and Armando became the first gay couple to wed on the show. The ceremony featured a tear-jerking ceremony, attended by both grooms’ families in a historic celebration of queer love.

20. Asuelu Gets a Yeast Infection After Cheating on Kalani, Gives Her a ‘Hall Pass’ and She Develops Feelings for New Sexual Partner (‘The Last Resort,’ Season 1)

20. Asuelu Gets a Yeast Infection After Cheating on Kalani, Gives Her a ‘Hall Pass’ and She Develops Feelings for New Sexual Partner (‘The Last Resort,’ Season 1)





In one of the most recent bombshell “90 Day” moments, Kalani revealed during a group therapy session that she found out her husband Asuelu cheated by noticing that “his tongue was white” while he was on a trip to Samoa. “You have thrush, and there’s only a certain way you can get it,” she said, implying he had oral sex with another woman who had a yeast infection.

In an attempt to make things “even or fair,” Asuelu told Kalani she could have a “hall pass,” which she used. Kalani then revealed during a therapy session that not only had she kissed someone, but she’d had had sex with this new mystery man — who she was still in contact with, and had developed feelings for.

21. Honorable Mention: Mary Breaks Up With Brandan for Sitting By a Girl on Plane While He’s Moving to the Philippines to Live With Her (‘The Other Way,’ Season 5)

21. Honorable Mention: Mary Breaks Up With Brandan for Sitting By a Girl on Plane While He’s Moving to the Philippines to Live With Her (‘The Other Way,’ Season 5)





Before Mary and Brandan met in person, they stayed on a nonstop video chat (even while they were sleeping). As Brandan began his move to the Philippines, he sat beside a girl on the plane, which angered Mary. “Just wow,” she texted Brandan. “You always want to be with girls…You make me crazy…So fuck you and your girls there.”

Brandan then moved to an empty seat as Mary continued to text him “I don’t want to see you,” “I don’t want to live a life with you” and “Don’t come here” while he was on the plane, en route to the Philippines.

Best of Variety