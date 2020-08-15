Most Marlins who had virus are cleared to return to field

MIAMI Most of the Miami Marlins players sidelined by a coronavirus outbreak have been approved to return to the field.

The team said Saturday those cleared will begin rehabilitation workouts and could be activated as early as next week.

The Marlins placed 17 players on the injured list following the outbreak, which forced the postponement of seven games. None has played since the season-opening series.

The group includes ace Sandy Alcantara, shortstop Miguel Rojas and eight relievers who were on the opening day roster. Despite their absence, the surprising Marlins lead the NL East.

Those who have been cleared will rehab at the Marlins’ spring training site in Jupiter, Florida.

