The most 'magnetic' Zodiac sign? Meet 30 famous people that are Scorpios.
It's Scorpio season! "Intense" and "magnetic" are two words that often describe those born under this Zodiac sign. Scorpios are ruthless and strategic, which explains why you'll find many celebrities with lengthy careers born in late October and November, including several members of the Kardashian-Jenner empire.
Scorpios aren't interested in people-pleasing, but they are great at reading people and detecting their inner thoughts and desires, astrologer Narayana Montúfar previously told USA TODAY.
"It's kind of like being able to zoom into something and figure it out. They have a talent for that," Montúfar says.
When are Scorpio birthdays?
Scorpio season is from Oct. 23 to Nov. 21. Here are the famous names who celebrate their birthdays under the water sign.
Katy Perry
"Firework" singer Perry, who has 15 years of hits outlining her career, was born on Oct. 25.
Drake
Canadian singer Drake is known for chart-toppers like "Best I Ever Had" and "One Dance," but did you know the "Champagne Papi" is also a Scorpio? Drake celebrated his birthday on Oct. 24.
Ryan Reynolds
"Deadpool" actor Reynolds was born on Oct. 23.
Pete Davidson
Davidson got his start on SNL before making his way to the silver screen with roles in "Bodies Bodies Bodies Bodies," "Suicide Squad" and the semi-autobiographical "The King of Staten Island." He's also a Scorpio, born Nov. 16, 1993.
Amandla Stenberg
There's another Scorpio cast member of "Bodies Bodies Bodies" that makes this list. Stenberg, known for "The Hate U Give" and "The Hunger Games" was born on Oct. 23.
Ciara
The "Level Up" singer, born Oct. 25, doesn't want to hear any bad talk about Scorpios, per her TikTok.
Bill Gates
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Gates celebrates his birthday toward the beginning of Scorpio season on Oct. 28.
Julia Roberts
Hollywood mainstay Roberts is known for "Pretty Woman," "Notting Hill" and "My Best Friend's Wedding," among others. She's also a Scorpio, born Oct. 28.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Daughter of the legendary Diana Ross and star of hit shows "Black-ish" and "Girlfriends," Ross was born Oct. 29.
Penn Badgley
Badgley, who rose to prominence playing "Gossip Girl" outside Dan Humphrey, celebrated his birthday Nov. 1
David Schwimmer
Though he's also known for voicing Melman the giraffe in the "Madagascar" film series, Schwimmer is best recognized for playing Ross Geller on "Friends." Schwimmer was born Nov. 2.
Joaquin Phoenix
Known for his variety and unconventional characters, the star of "Joker," "Beau is Afraid" and the upcoming "Napoleon" celebrates his birthday Oct. 28.
Gabrielle Union
Union has been gracing the screens since the 1990s and is best known for her role in the 2000 comedy "Bring It On." She was born Oct. 29.
Kendall Jenner
The model and second-youngest Kardashian sister was born Nov. 3. She even once did a shoot with a fake scorpion tattoo to celebrate: "we get it, you're a scorpio" she posted to her Instagram in 2022.
Kris Jenner
The Kardashian "Momager" and her ex, Caitlyn Jenner, are both Scorpios. Jenner was born Nov. 5.
Matthew McConaughey
Alright, alright, alright! The "Interstellar" actor who toyed with a stint in politics celebrates his birthday Nov. 4.
Ryan Gosling
He's not "just Ken." This month, the "Barbie" actor turns 43 on Nov. 12.
Emma Stone
Stone is known for both her comedic and dramatic chops in roles like "The Favourite," "Easy A" and "The Amazing Spider-Man." She joins her "La La Land" costar Ryan Gosling in Scorpio season with a birthday on Nov. 6.
Ellen Pompeo
Pompeo starred as titular character Meredith Grey in "Grey's Anatomy" for nearly two decades before departing. The surgeon-starring Scorpio was born Nov. 10.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leo has been a constant presence on our screens since the early 1990s, whether he's making us swoon as Jack in "Titanic," fighting organized crime in "The Departed" or playing a disgraced stockbroker in "The Wolf of Wall Street." DiCaprio was born on Nov. 11.
Anne Hathaway
Hathaway, known for her range in films from "The Princess Diaries" to "Les Miserables" to "Interstellar," was born Nov. 12.
Stanley Tucci
There's another Scorpio in Miranda Priestly's office. "The Devil Wears Prada" star Tucci is known for both his acting and cooking chops and was born Nov. 11.
Whoopi Goldberg
Goldberg wears many hats, including as an award-winning actor, comedian, talk show host and author. She's even got an EGOT. She's also a Scorpio, born Nov. 13.
Jimmy Kimmel
Kimmel, who has hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for two decades, celebrates his birthday Nov. 13.
SZA
"Kill Bill" singer SZA is a Gen-Z favorite, so it only makes sense she's into astrology too. Her three rules for dating a Scorpio are don't expect to share, don't lie and don't date another Scorpio (unless it's an October-November pairing).
"October Scorpios are much sweeter and have a better grip on reality, and I feel like November Scorpios are caught up in the mayhem already," she told MTV in 2017.
Danny DeVito
That's right, the "Always Sunny" actor is a Scorpio. DeVito turns 79 on Nov. 17.
Owen Wilson
Did you also say "wow" in his signature voice when you found out the "Zoolander" actor was a Scorpio? Owen Wilson, also known for his work in several Wes Anderson films, celebrates his birthday on Nov. 18.
Diddy
Diddy, who won multiple Grammy awards across his lengthy rap career, was born Nov. 4.
Michael Strahan
Strahan has been a television host, journalist and New York Giants defensive end. The football analyst celebrates his birthday at the end of Scorpio season on Nov. 21.
Frank Ocean
Ocean, known for the masterful and introspective lyrics on his critically acclaimed albums "Channel Orange" and "Blonde," was born on Oct. 28.
