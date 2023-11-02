The most 'magnetic' Zodiac sign? Meet 30 famous people that are Scorpios.

It's Scorpio season! "Intense" and "magnetic" are two words that often describe those born under this Zodiac sign. Scorpios are ruthless and strategic, which explains why you'll find many celebrities with lengthy careers born in late October and November, including several members of the Kardashian-Jenner empire.

Scorpios aren't interested in people-pleasing, but they are great at reading people and detecting their inner thoughts and desires, astrologer Narayana Montúfar previously told USA TODAY.

"It's kind of like being able to zoom into something and figure it out. They have a talent for that," Montúfar says.

When are Scorpio birthdays?

Scorpio season is from Oct. 23 to Nov. 21. Here are the famous names who celebrate their birthdays under the water sign.

Katy Perry

May 7, 2023: Katy Perry performs inside Windsor Castle grounds at the Coronation Concert, in Windsor, west of London.

"Firework" singer Perry, who has 15 years of hits outlining her career, was born on Oct. 25.

Drake

Singer Drake reacts in the second half during Game Five of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Canadian singer Drake is known for chart-toppers like "Best I Ever Had" and "One Dance," but did you know the "Champagne Papi" is also a Scorpio? Drake celebrated his birthday on Oct. 24.

Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on May 2, 2022, in New York.

"Deadpool" actor Reynolds was born on Oct. 23.

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson is the first host back on "SNL" after the five-month writers' strike.

Davidson got his start on SNL before making his way to the silver screen with roles in "Bodies Bodies Bodies Bodies," "Suicide Squad" and the semi-autobiographical "The King of Staten Island." He's also a Scorpio, born Nov. 16, 1993.

Amandla Stenberg

There's another Scorpio cast member of "Bodies Bodies Bodies" that makes this list. Stenberg, known for "The Hate U Give" and "The Hunger Games" was born on Oct. 23.

Ciara

The "Level Up" singer, born Oct. 25, doesn't want to hear any bad talk about Scorpios, per her TikTok.

Bill Gates

Bill Gates attends the World Leaders' Summit "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session on day three of COP26 on November 02, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Gates celebrates his birthday toward the beginning of Scorpio season on Oct. 28.

Julia Roberts

Actress in a comedy or musical: Julia Roberts, “Ticket to Paradise”

Hollywood mainstay Roberts is known for "Pretty Woman," "Notting Hill" and "My Best Friend's Wedding," among others. She's also a Scorpio, born Oct. 28.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross at the NAACP Image Awards.

Daughter of the legendary Diana Ross and star of hit shows "Black-ish" and "Girlfriends," Ross was born Oct. 29.

Penn Badgley

Penn Badgley as stalker and murderer Joe Goldberg in season 4 of "You."

Badgley, who rose to prominence playing "Gossip Girl" outside Dan Humphrey, celebrated his birthday Nov. 1

David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer speaks during The Rape Foundation's Annual Brunch in 2018.

Though he's also known for voicing Melman the giraffe in the "Madagascar" film series, Schwimmer is best recognized for playing Ross Geller on "Friends." Schwimmer was born Nov. 2.

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix poses for a portrait at The Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Phoenix stars in an Oscar-ready role as the iconic villain in "Joker."

Known for his variety and unconventional characters, the star of "Joker," "Beau is Afraid" and the upcoming "Napoleon" celebrates his birthday Oct. 28.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union arrives at the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8, 2023, in New York.

Union has been gracing the screens since the 1990s and is best known for her role in the 2000 comedy "Bring It On." She was born Oct. 29.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner attends the Gucci womenswear spring/summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22, 2023, in Milan.

The model and second-youngest Kardashian sister was born Nov. 3. She even once did a shoot with a fake scorpion tattoo to celebrate: "we get it, you're a scorpio" she posted to her Instagram in 2022.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner attends the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30, 2023.

The Kardashian "Momager" and her ex, Caitlyn Jenner, are both Scorpios. Jenner was born Nov. 5.

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey attends the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Alright, alright, alright! The "Interstellar" actor who toyed with a stint in politics celebrates his birthday Nov. 4.

Ryan Gosling

July 6, 2023: Actor Ryan Gosling poses for photos on the red carpet of the Barbie movie in Mexico City.

He's not "just Ken." This month, the "Barbie" actor turns 43 on Nov. 12.

Emma Stone

Stone is known for both her comedic and dramatic chops in roles like "The Favourite," "Easy A" and "The Amazing Spider-Man." She joins her "La La Land" costar Ryan Gosling in Scorpio season with a birthday on Nov. 6.

Ellen Pompeo

Pompeo starred as titular character Meredith Grey in "Grey's Anatomy" for nearly two decades before departing. The surgeon-starring Scorpio was born Nov. 10.

Leonardo DiCaprio

May 21, 2023 : US actor Leonardo Dicaprio poses during a photocall for the film "Killers of the Flower Moon" at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.

Leo has been a constant presence on our screens since the early 1990s, whether he's making us swoon as Jack in "Titanic," fighting organized crime in "The Departed" or playing a disgraced stockbroker in "The Wolf of Wall Street." DiCaprio was born on Nov. 11.

Anne Hathaway

Hathaway, known for her range in films from "The Princess Diaries" to "Les Miserables" to "Interstellar," was born Nov. 12.

Stanley Tucci

May 15, 2023 : Stanley Tucci attends the UK Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" in London, England.

There's another Scorpio in Miranda Priestly's office. "The Devil Wears Prada" star Tucci is known for both his acting and cooking chops and was born Nov. 11.

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg appears in October in New York City for a press conference promoting the film "Till."

Goldberg wears many hats, including as an award-winning actor, comedian, talk show host and author. She's even got an EGOT. She's also a Scorpio, born Nov. 13.

Jimmy Kimmel

Kimmel, who has hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for two decades, celebrates his birthday Nov. 13.

SZA

SZA speaks onstage during the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City.

"Kill Bill" singer SZA is a Gen-Z favorite, so it only makes sense she's into astrology too. Her three rules for dating a Scorpio are don't expect to share, don't lie and don't date another Scorpio (unless it's an October-November pairing).

"October Scorpios are much sweeter and have a better grip on reality, and I feel like November Scorpios are caught up in the mayhem already," she told MTV in 2017.

Danny DeVito

Actor Danny DeVito, pictured in 2016 in Asbury Park.

That's right, the "Always Sunny" actor is a Scorpio. DeVito turns 79 on Nov. 17.

Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson at the Los Angeles premiere of "Paint" last month.

Did you also say "wow" in his signature voice when you found out the "Zoolander" actor was a Scorpio? Owen Wilson, also known for his work in several Wes Anderson films, celebrates his birthday on Nov. 18.

Diddy

Diddy performs at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2023.

Diddy, who won multiple Grammy awards across his lengthy rap career, was born Nov. 4.

Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan is honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Strahan has been a television host, journalist and New York Giants defensive end. The football analyst celebrates his birthday at the end of Scorpio season on Nov. 21.

Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on Randall's Island in New York on July 28, 2017.

Ocean, known for the masterful and introspective lyrics on his critically acclaimed albums "Channel Orange" and "Blonde," was born on Oct. 28.

