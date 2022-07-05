The Most Magical Place on Earth can be overwhelming: 10 tips to keep the magic in your Disney World vacation

Eve Chen, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Planning a trip to Walt Disney World can feel overwhelming. There are so many FOMO-inducing lists and social media posts about things to do at the Florida resort. And for what it costs, it's only natural to want to make the most of every minute and dollar.

Here's the secret: Whether you're a planner who creates spreadsheets or you prefer to go with the flow, the trip will be as stressful or magical as you make it.

Regardless of what others say you can't miss or must do, there's really only one thing you need, but these other tips can make your Disney World vacation more enjoyable for everyone involved.

IS GENIE+ WORTH IT?: How I saved more than 6 hours in line at Disney World

4 PARKS IN 1 DAY: '19,338 steps later, my husband and I agreed we'd do it again'

1. Make your park reservation

Cinderella Castle is seen up close from Fantasyland in Disney World's Magic Kingdom.
Cinderella Castle is seen up close from Fantasyland in Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

This is the big one. Both Disney World and Disneyland began requiring park reservations during the pandemic. You can't get into Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom or Hollywood Studios without one, even if you purchased tickets. You don't want to get all the way to a park only to be turned away because there are no reservations left.

Make your reservations as soon as you buy your tickets. You can check availability online and adjust your plans later, but don't delay.

If the park you want to visit isn't available, you have two options: You can check back to see if spots open or you can upgrade to a park hopper ticket. The park hopper option costs $65 on top of ticket prices, and park hopping isn't allowed until 2 p.m., but if your time is limited and you have your heart set on specific park, it's an option.

DISNEYLAND VS. DISNEY WORLD: The biggest differences

2. Don't despair over dining

Alfredo sauce is poured over a stack of garlic bread sticks at Tony's Town Square Restaurant in Disney World's Magic Kingdom.
Alfredo sauce is poured over a stack of garlic bread sticks at Tony's Town Square Restaurant in Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

Reservations are also required for many of the most popular restaurants across Disney World. Spots fill up quickly, even if you try to book the moment reservations open 60 days in advance.

If you strike out, there are third-party services like MouseWatchers that can alert you if something becomes available, for a fee. Otherwise, you can try your luck, check Disney's website from time to time, especially for last-minute cancellations closer to your trip. You can also walk up to restaurants during your trip, to see if they have any openings, though chances vary widely depending on the restaurant.

Landry's Select Club members can often get into Yak & Yeti, Rainforest Cafe and T-Rex Cafe at Animal Kingdom and Disney Springs without reservations, but may have to wait.

Even without reservations, there are plenty of quick-service eateries with "Instagrammable" meals and snacks to try all around the resort.

SAVE OR SPLURGE?: These moms share how they do both at Disney World

3. It's OK to sleep in

The early bird catches the worm at Disney World, arriving at parks before opening to get through security and be among the first guests in line for rides. But early birds also tire out and may leave midday or call it an early night.

If you're not a morning person, don't make yourself miserable. Wake up when you wake up and know that the same rides will be there. There's plenty to do any time of day.

If you're OK with skipping nighttime spectaculars, that can be a great time to squeeze in extra rides. It's also a prime time to leave the park, to avoid the crush of crowds staying for fireworks.

Guest line up to rope drop at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
Guest line up to rope drop at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

NEW DISNEY TRIP HITS ALL 12 PARKS WORLDWIDE: But it'll cost nearly $110K

4. Set priorities

You aren't going to be able to do everything at every park. That would be exhausting and expensive.

Setting realistic expectations can avoid disappointment.

Pick a few top priorities before you go using interactive park maps on Disney World's website. Everything else after that can be gravy.

PARTY OF ONE: What it's like going to Walt Disney World solo

Jungle Cruise is one of the most popular rides at Disney World's Magic Kingdom and quickly gets booked up on Genie+.
Jungle Cruise is one of the most popular rides at Disney World's Magic Kingdom and quickly gets booked up on Genie+.

5. Take a break

If you're visiting for multiple days, you may be inclined to pack your schedule with a different park each day, but building a rest day into your trip will allow you to recharge and rest your feet.

Spend a day at the pool, or if you want a low-key Disney experience, you can grab a meal at a Disney resort, play mini-golf on the property or explore Disney Springs.

On park days, take a break in longer, air-conditioned attractions like the Carousel of Progress and The Hall of Presidents at Magic Kingdom, The American Adventure at EPCOT, For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration at Hollywood Studios, and The Animation Experience at Conservation Station in Animal Kingdom.

SENSORY OVERLOAD?: Not at this theme park. What Sesame Place San Diego aims to do differently.

Guests can learn to draw from a Disney animator at The Animation Experience at Conservation Station at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
Guests can learn to draw from a Disney animator at The Animation Experience at Conservation Station at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

6. Savor every sip

LeFou's Brew is an iconic drink at Gaston's Tavern at Disney World's Magic Kingom.
LeFou's Brew is an iconic drink at Gaston's Tavern at Disney World's Magic Kingom.

Many drinks are served without lids at the parks, and open containers aren't allowed on rides. Bring a reusable tumbler or widemouth water bottle so you don't have to chug your Blue Milk or LeFou's Brew when it's time to board. Just know transferring slushy drinks can get messy.

If you're a straw user and don't like paper straws, which is what the parks use, bring a reusable straw for drinks too.

'TAKE IT SLOW':: Florida theme parks have accessibility programs but still require planning

7. Bring backup

Taking photos, mobile ordering meals, booking Genie+ and simply playing on your phone will drain your battery. Bring a portable power bank.

There are some free charging stations and outlets in the parks, but there aren't many. There are also kiosks that sell portable chargers, but they cost $30 before tax.

DISNEY FREEBIES: 10 things you can get for free at Disney World

8. Plan for rain

Clouds gather over Haunted Mansion at Disney World's Magic Kingdom.
Clouds gather over Haunted Mansion at Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

Chances of rain are likely at some point on your trip. Whether it's a quick sun shower or severe thunderstorm, you don't have to let it get in your way.

Pack a cheap, lightweight poncho into the parks. Also, bring an extra pair of comfy shoes to keep at the hotel just in case your other shoes get soaked or your feet need a break. If you forget, you can buy Crocs and some other types of shoes on property.

NO PARK TICKET? NO PROBLEM: 10 things to do at Disney World outside the parks

9. Avoid non-buyer's remorse

If you see a souvenir you really, really want, get it right away. Some souvenirs sell out quickly. Others are only sold at specific locations.

Just because you see something at Magic Kingdom's Emporium or EPCOT's Creations Shop in the morning, it doesn't mean it'll still be there by afternoon or available at World of Disney in Disney Springs on online at Shop Disney.

If it's bulky or fragile and you don't want to lug it around all day, there are lockers for rent at each park.

DISNEY PRICES KEEP GOING UP: Here's why die-hard fans keep going back

Guests peruse Pride merchandise at Magic Kingdom's Emporium.
Guests peruse Pride merchandise at Magic Kingdom's Emporium.

10. Just chill

Hiccups happen on vacation. There are Guest Experience Teams all around the parks to help. Keep your cool and remember that a little kindness goes a long way. A cast member may even sprinkle some pixie dust on your day.

When a hiccup with my Genie+ reservations caused me to lose valuable time in my day, a thoughtful cast member not only remedied the situation but pixie dusted me with free ice cream for the trouble. I did not identify myself as a reporter to avoid special treatment.
When a hiccup with my Genie+ reservations caused me to lose valuable time in my day, a thoughtful cast member not only remedied the situation but pixie dusted me with free ice cream for the trouble. I did not identify myself as a reporter to avoid special treatment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 10 Disney World expert tips to make your vacation less stressful

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • My party of 2 spent $50 at 50's Prime Time Café in Disney World, and we loved the retro vibes and big portions

    I visit Disney World often as an annual passholder, and I keep coming back to the mid-century-themed dining location in Hollywood Studios.

  • 'Thor: Love and Thunder' review: Magic, music and muscle fuel Marvel's heartfelt superhero jam

    Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' reunites Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in a superhero space fantasy with rippling biceps and screaming goats.

  • ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Film Review: Taika Waititi Cracks the Jokes But Loses the Thread

    Superhero sagas can certainly be quippy, but the introduction of darker subject matter makes the Thunder God's fourth solo outing a tonal mess

  • Missing Canadian girl is found in Oregon; suspect arrested

    A 13-year-old girl who went missing from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada for more than a week has been found in Oregon and the man accused of kidnapping is detained in jail, authorities said Monday. FBI agents on Saturday helped arrest Noah Madrano, 41, on accusations of luring the girl from Canada to the U.S., according to an email from the media office of the FBI in Portland. The girl from the Canadian city of Edmonton was found in Oregon City, Oregon.

  • Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Novak Djokovic into decider against Jannik Sinner as Cameron Norrie loses first set

    Follow all the action from Day 9 as the singles quarter-finals get underway at Wimbledon

  • A homecoming for Nova Scotian rugby star Cooper Coats

    Cooper Coats has come full circle. Coats will play for Canada in an international rugby 15's match on Saturday afternoon against Belgium at Halifax's Wanderers Grounds. Coats, the lone Nova Scotian on Canada's team, had his first rugby practice just down the road. He will play for Canada for the first time in his hometown. "Representing Canada in any match is an incredible honour, but being able to do it just a stone's throw away from my high school where my career started is quite special," sai

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Flyers will regret investing in short-term success

    The Philadelphia Flyers would be mistaken if they trade the prospect of Connor Bedard in next year's draft for for unlikely playoff success in the upcoming NHL season.

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff