Who has most to lose at UFC 306: Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili, Alexa Grasso, or Valentina Shevchenko?

UFC 306 is closing in. The highly-anticipated event at the Sphere celebrating Mexican Independence is less than 48 hours away.

There's plenty on the line as two UFC titles – in arguably the hottest divisions for men and women – will be up for grabs with Sean O'Malley defending against Merab Dvalishvili, and Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko.

O'Malley is becoming the biggest star in the UFC; Dvalishvili has gone through murders' row to get to a title fight; Grasso has an entire country on her back; and Shevchenko has an all-time great legacy to protect. So who has the most to lose at Noche UFC?

MMA Junkie's Brian "Goze" Garcia, Nolan King, Danny Segura and host "Gorgeous" George Garcia discuss and break down the two championship fights on the card, along with some other key matchups..

Watch their discussion in the video above, and don't miss this week's complete episode of "Spinning Back Clique" below on YouTube.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Who has most to lose at UFC 306: Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili, Alexa Grasso, or Valentina Shevchenko?