All the most incredible laptop deals to shop for Amazon Prime Day 2021
Prime Day 2021 is in full swing, and retailers are dropping some sweet summer steals on laptops. Whether you’re looking to score on a beefy gaming laptop or you’re looking for the perfect travel laptop, we’ve got you covered.
Right now, for instance, the 2020 Apple MacBook Pro is at the steepest sale we’ve seen since it launched. Apple’s incredible M1 processor gives the MacBook Pro a 14-hour battery life and is one of the fastest performers of any mobile processor. This beast crushes laptops that are normally hundreds of dollars more expensive than the M1 MacBook Pro. Usually starting at $1,299, you can snag it for just $1,099.99 from Amazon (that’s almost $200 off) until it’s sold out.
The Best laptop deals to shop during Prime Day 2021
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 from Amazon for $309.99 (Save $120): With a 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor, the Chromebook Flex 5 will blaze through anything you throw at it. This is a great Chromebook at full price, so take advantage of this amazing deal before it’s gone.
Asus Chromebook Flip C433 from Amazon for $389.99 (Save $90): If you’re on a budget but you want a cool 2-in-1 with solid performance, the Asus Chromebook Flip C433 is a great pick.
Asus Zenbook 14 with AMD Ryzen 5 from Best Buy for $569.99 (Save $150): Don’t let the price tag fool you: this midrange laptop is powerful. It performs head-to-head with laptops twice its price, and it weighs less than three pounds.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $599.99 (Save $100): The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go has the premium aluminum body of the regular Surface Laptop, but its internals are stripped down for those that just need something to type and play videos with.
Acer Swift 3 Laptop from Amazon for $699.99 (Save $150): This Swift 3 is the pretty pink laptop for people who need a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor and 16GB of RAM.
Dell G5 Gaming Laptop Ryzen Edition from Best Buy for $849.99 (Save $200): This affordably priced gem comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and entry-level AMD Radeon 5600M graphics card.
2020 Apple Macbook Air with Apple M1 Chip from Amazon for $949 (Save $50): If you’d like to save a few bucks on the MacBook, the M1 Air is almost identical to the MacBook Pro—you’ll just have to settle for a 12-hour battery life (the horror!).
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 from Dell for $1,126.99 (Save $123): One of the best two-in-one convertibles is discounted for a sweet price.
Dell G15 Gaming Laptop from Dell for $1,126.99 (Save $302): This gaming laptop packs a latest-gen Nvidia RTX 3060, which is perfect for all but the latest big-budget game releases.
ROG Zephyrus M15 Gaming Laptop from Best Buy for $1,249.99 (Save $330): Especially with the crazy semiconductor shortages going on in the world, this is a great deal on a mid-range gaming laptop.
