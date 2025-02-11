Most Impactful Bears of 2024: No. 4 DJ Moore

The Chicago Bears completed their 2024 season with a 5-12 record that included a 10-game losing streak and making a coaching change during the season for the first time in franchise history. Head coach Matt Eberflus was fired, and the Bears got a head start in finding their next coach, which ended up being Ben Johnson, who will look to turn Caleb Williams into a franchise quarterback and make this team competitive in the NFC North.

Over the next couple of weeks, we'll be counting down our 15 Most Impactful Bears from the 2024 season, which includes a mix of savvy veterans and exciting young players. We will recap their 2024 campaigns and look ahead to how they might factor into the 2025 season.

Next up in our list at No. 4 is wide receiver DJ Moore, who once again led the team in receiving in a loaded receiver trio.

Background

Age: 27

Position: Wide receiver

Experience: 7th season

2024 cap hit: $7.2 million

Most Impactful Bears of 2024: DJ Moore

2024 stats

98 receptions, 966 yards, 6 touchdowns; 14 rushes, 75 yards (17 starts)

2024 recap

Moore has been one of Ryan Poles' biggest acquisitions in his three-year tenure, and the Bears locked him down to a four-year, $110 million extension through 2029. It was a bit of a challenging year for Moore, who still managed to lead Chicago in receiving with nearly 1,000 yards and a career-best 98 receptions. But Moore came under scrutiny for his visible frustration throughout a difficult season, and it took some time for Moore and Caleb Williams to get on the same page. Despite a loaded receiver group, also featuring Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze, Moore still showed he can be an impactful weapon for this offense.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 05: DJ Moore #2 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 05, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

2025 outlook

Moore remains the Bears' top receiver heading into the 2025 season, where he serves to benefit both from the addition of Ben Johnson as head coach and an offseason to further build chemistry with Williams. With Allen set to hit free agency, Moore and Odunze will be the top-two wideouts for Williams and should be focal points on offense. While Moore was used mostly as a short-yardage situations, that figures to change with the arrival of Johnson. The addition of assistant head coach and receivers coach Antwaan Randle El will also benefit Moore. Randle El called Moore after he was hired and told his new WR1 that he will be leaned on heavy in 2025.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Most Impactful Bears of 2024: No. 4 DJ Moore