What’s The Most Iconic Scene In 10 Things I Hate About You? I’m Glad You Asked

There’s something so delicious about rewatching a movie you can quote by heart. I have a few standbys: Some are classics for my age, like Mean Girls and Legally Blonde; others are personal outliers like Pineapple Express and Call Me By Your Name (we all have our niches!). Still, there’s something about a late 1990s, early 2000s rom-com that hits differently. Scenes are more memorable, dialogue more quotable — so memorable and quotable that Sarah Ramos, actor and pop culture obsessive, has made it her mission to recreate as many of those stuck-in-your-head scenes as possible with her project called, “Quaran-scenes.”

Over the last couple of months Ramos has brilliantly garnered a whole new spectrum of fans who tune in weekly to see her recreate scenes from their favourite movies, TV shows, and pop culture moments.

Born out of a little quarantine boredom, combines decades of fanning out to her favourite movie scenes, Ramos stars, directs, and edits all the clips herself, and has even recruited a few friends, like Dylan O’Brien, Elle Fanning, and Max Minghella, to join in on the recreations. And though Ramos has a long resume of her own, appearing in American Dreams from 2002 to 2005, Parenthood from 2010 to 2015, and films like How to Be Single, The Boy Downstairs and the upcoming HBO Lakers project, her ability to transform into beloved movie and TV characters is unmatched.

Because of her impeccable taste and range, it only made sense that Ramos recreate a scene for R29 Movie Club’s rewatch of the 10 Things I Hate About You. Starring Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik, Allison Janney, and Gabrielle Union the 1999 movie is teeming with potential quaran-scenes, but only one scene became a cultural reset; only one scene was so iconic that any person who has seen the movie remembers it — except for the very woman who stars in it.

Refinery29: Why did you choose to recreate a scene from 10 Things I Hate About You?

Sarah Ramos: “I have a long history with 10 Things I Hate About You. It is one of these movies that I have scenes memorised from. I can recall the exchange between Bianca and Gabrielle Union at the drop of a hat, where they’re like, “I like by Sketchers, but I love my Prada backup.” And Gabrielle’s like, “But I love my Sketchers,” and Bianca’s like, “That’s because you don’t have a Prada backpack.” This movie is extremely quotable. You also have Heath Ledger dancing and singing that song on the bleachers. It’s hilarious. The scene I chose to do is the one with Allison Janney where she is writing her romance novels and then she gives Julia Stiles advice. Movies in the 2000s and late 90s — they don’t have the right to be this funny. They certainly don’t write like scenes like this anymore that go beyond the duty of moving the story forward and they actually crystallise diamonds themselves.”

I love that you chose that scene — I knew you weren’t going to do the “10 Things I Hate About You” poem because it’s too… basic.

“It’s not funny enough.”



Is that part of the qualifications of what you choose for a “Quaran-scene”?



“I try to choose scenes that feel symbolic to me for various reasons. It’s not that I wouldn’t do the 10 Things I Hate About You poem, I just don’t want to do that. Do I want to do Allison Janney trying to write a romance novel trying to find a different word for engorge? Yeah. I love Allison Janney. I think she said she forgot she was in 10 Things I Hate About You. [Editor’s note: She did.] I have also been trying to do scenes where I don’t need another person there, so the actual context of the scenes actually guide my choices, too.”

