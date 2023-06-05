The Most Iconic Moments Between Former First Ladies Caught on Camera

From Jackie Kennedy and Mamie Eisenhower at the White House to Michelle Obama supporting Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail — here's a look back at the lasting bond between first ladies

Diana Walker/Getty Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, Rosalynn Carter, Betty Ford, Nancy Reagan and Barbara Bush

For as long as there have been presidents of the United States, there have been First Ladies of the United States. And as there are very few people who know what it's like to take the highest office in the U.S. — 45 to be exact — the same can be said for the women who have stood by their sides.

Take a look at some iconic snapshots of these women spending time together, dating back to 1952. From sweet embraces to official appearances, here are some moments shared between the previous First Ladies of the United States — and captured on camera.

Passing the Torch

PhotoQuest/Getty Bess Truman and Mamie Eisenhower

Ahead of Dwight Eisenhower's first of two terms in the White House, then-First Lady Bess Truman greeted Mamie Eisenhower at the president's residence in 1952.

New Ideas

Bettmann Archive/Getty Jackie Kennedy and Mamie Eisenhower

After visiting the White House ahead of her husband's inauguration, Jackie Kennedy toured the residence with then-First Lady Mamie Eisenhower (pictured).

Jackie was disappointed by the house's appearance, the JFK Presidential Library and Museum notes, and referred to the White House as "that dreary Maison Blanche," believing it should be furnished with antiques to reflect the country's history.

Milestone Moment

David Hume Kennerly/Getty Betty Ford and Rosalynn Carter

In 1977, then-First Lady Betty Ford posed alongside her friend Rosalynn Carter in the White House just before Jimmy Carter's inauguration in January 1977.

Arm in Arm

Bettmann Archive/Getty Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford

In July 1990, Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford came together for the dedication of Richard M. Nixon Library — the grounds of which are situated where the former president was born.

Power Move

HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Barbara Bush, Nancy Reagan, Rosalynn Carter, Betty Ford, Pat Nixon and Lady Bird Johnson

In 1991, six American first ladies attended the dedication of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. Dressed in iconic ensembles of the time — are those shoulder pads we see? — Barbara Bush, Nancy Reagan, Rosalynn Carter, Betty Ford, Pat Nixon and Lady Bird Johnson are pictured walking together at the ceremony.

Portrait Poised

Diana Walker/Getty Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, Rosalynn Carter, Betty Ford, Nancy Reagan and Barbara Bush

At the ceremony, the six women posed for this lovely portrait.

Sharing a Smile

Jeffrey Markowitz/Sygma via Getty Barbara Bush, Lady Bird Johnson, Betty Ford, and Nancy Reagan

Barbara Bush, Lady Bird Johnson, Betty Ford and Nancy Reagan shared a sweet moment in 1994.

First Ladies Unite!

ROBERT GIROUX/AFP via Getty Lady Bird Johnson, Betty Ford, Rosalynn Carter, Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush and Hillary Clinton

Six of the seven living first ladies at the time gathered together in May 1994 for a gala celebrating the new National Garden at the United States Botanic Garden — an effort made possible by the nation's first ladies, the U.S. Botanic Garden noted.

Pictured above: Lady Bird Johnson, Betty Ford, Rosalynn Carter, Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush and then-First Lady Hillary Clinton.

When in Texas

Hillary Clinton, Lady Bird Johnson, Barbara Bush, Betty Ford, and Nancy Reagan JOHN MOTTERN/AFP via Gett

To keep with tradition, the dedication of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, in November 1997 was another reason for the first ladies to gather together. Pictured here: then-First Lady Hillary Clinton, Lady Bird Johnson, Barbara Bush, Betty Ford and Nancy Reagan.

Side by Side

David Hume Kennerly/Getty Rosalynn Carter, Hillary Clinton, Betty Ford, Barbara Bush, Nancy Reagan and Lady Bird Johnson

Rosalynn Carter was also in attendance — pictured here on the far left.

Dressed Up

David Hume Kennerly/Getty Rosalynn Carter, Barbara Bush, Betty Ford, Nancy Reagan and Hillary Clinton

At the 20th anniversary celebration of the Betty Ford Center, Rosalynn Carter, Barbara Bush, Nancy Reagan, Hillary Clinton and Betty Ford herself all dressed to the nines for the special occasion in January 2003.

Front and Center

Alex Wong/Getty Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Barbara Bush, Rosalynn Carter

In 2009, Michelle Obama joined the first ladies' club when her husband, Barack Obama, took office. Michelle was joined by Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Barbara Bush and Rosalynn Carter at the opening of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in April 2013 in Dallas.

Showing Support

Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton

When Hillary Clinton hit the campaign trail in hopes of securing the presidency in 2016, Michelle Obama was by her side. The two shared a sweet hug at an event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in October 2016.

