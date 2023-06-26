All Of The Most Iconic Glastonbury Flags From This Year's Festival, From Prince Louis To Kat Slater

Glastonbury is already over for another year, but at least one element of of the week will stick with us for a while yet: those fantastic flags.

Yes, we don’t mean the decorative ones all around the festival put up by the organisers (although they’re very nice too), but the ones created and carried into the festival by attendees.

Ranging from quirky to downright rude, there was a bumper crop of memes on display this year, from a close-up of King Charles’ sausage fingers (a term he coined for them himself, by the way), that famous scene from Come Dine With Me, and a close-up of The Office’s Michael Scott.

Here’s a look at some of Twitter’s favourites from this year:

@glastonbury this is it. This is the flag of 2023. pic.twitter.com/GLl0v9SjUy — Dom Gradwell (@dom_gradwell) June 23, 2023

Someone at Glastonbury has a big flag with @RealBobMortimer's face on it and I wholeheartedly approve pic.twitter.com/DzWR6E6Mq6 — Ollie (@chamberlago) June 23, 2023

You have a flag made specifically for @texastheband at Glastonbury and Sharleen doesn’t spot it and you’re labelled a prat.



And that’s the game.@rickygervaispic.twitter.com/fa1MhTr3GC — Jamie Wilson (@JCWilson_23) June 24, 2023

Never too hard to spot Charlie at Glasto. Best flag so far… #glasto 👑 pic.twitter.com/C1ITgSAUQK — Vin (@V1nesh) June 23, 2023

Which hun is at Glasto with a Rachel Adedeji flag May I ask? #iconicpic.twitter.com/mtkNKBMUo3 — HUNSNET (@officialhunsnet) June 25, 2023

thinking about her (the kendall in the wind glasto flag) <3 pic.twitter.com/7RsQyklipe — mils 🌟 (@millieeowen) June 25, 2023

‘play the glee version you cowards’ what a top tier glastonbury flag #glastonburypic.twitter.com/kJGQqzMyS2 — katie 🐝 (@katie_lockers) June 25, 2023

Found my favourite Glasto flag pic.twitter.com/ZARpwHB5wQ — 𝘒𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘦 (@Ktmoodles) June 25, 2023

Another Glastonbury flag for the ages. pic.twitter.com/HUikl4YKxR — Nick Calder Hall - in my rebrand era. (@NickScottNolan) June 25, 2023

Spotted flag at Glastonbury:



Tofu Eating Wokerati. pic.twitter.com/7ko45Yrs2A — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 23, 2023

I did like this Prince Louis flag at Glastonbury. pic.twitter.com/fSro1HOZze — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) June 25, 2023

“Flags don’t have any meaning” - ok well how do you explain THIS #Glastonburypic.twitter.com/7PnFj7W8em — Phil Clifton (@philclifton) June 24, 2023

Of course, there were plenty of other major talking points to come out of this year’s festival.

Lana Del Rey’s set was cut short after she turned up late, Oscar winner Cate Blanchett was seen dancing on stage and Rick Astley had a renaissance, while Lewis Capaldi provided one of the weekend’s more emotional moments.

Lil Nas X and Christine and the Queens also gave breath-taking performances, while the highly-anticipated headline slot from Elton John on Sunday night saw him bring out four surprise musicians.

Check out more Glastonbury highlights on BBC iPlayer.

