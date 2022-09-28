What is the most haunted spot in SC? This national magazine has an answer

Of course there would be a list of most haunted places in each state.

And in South Carolina, according to House Beautiful, it’s got to be the Battery Carriage House, once a private home, now an 11-room inn replete with ghosts in three of them.

The first house was built on the property in 1843, then a new owner moved a mansion to the site across from White Point Garden on the edge of Charleston Harbor in 1859. Some rooms were added in later years before it was turned into dorm rooms for college students. The entire house was renovated for use as the inn.

“This gorgeous inn is considered very, very haunted,” the magazine said. “The innkeepers have posted a list of apparitions you might see on your next visit, such as a headless torso, a congregation of spirits and a “Gentleman Ghost.”

It is considered the most haunted house in a city full of them. One family just down the street said they lived with the ghost of a sea captain who they regularly greeted whenever he came into the room.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau says Charleston is considered one of the most haunted destinations in America and they trade on the distinction. Ghost tours are a solid business.

Ghost City Tours reports, “The paranormal disturbances that occur at the inn are so profound, that the happenings on the grounds have converted many skeptics who have stayed the night over the years.”

In Room 3, multiple spirits have been detected. One story has it that a couple heard their turned-off cell phone making odd noises and then they saw lighted orbs floating around the room. A psychic staying at the inn persuaded the spirits to leave the couple alone.

Room 8, the most ominous room according to Ghost City Tours, is home to a floating headless torso who “has sent people running for their cars.”

The Gentleman Ghost resides in Room 10. He’s described as a grayish shadow, of average height and build who glides around the room. He also likes to lie on the bed.

Others who have stayed in room 10 said they felt like something was watching them.

Other spooky facts the Convention and Visitors Bureau tells about Charleston is that South Carolina’s first female serial killer was housed in the Old City Jail and the 1713 Powder Magazine, the oldest building in Charleston, is home to the ghost of a female pirate. It was built to store gunpowder and is now a military museum about a mile from the Battery Carriage House.

And if you go this Halloween for a scary vacation, don’t miss the Unitarian Graveyard, where Ghost Tour Charleston says ghosts have reached out to tourists a time or two. Or the Dock Street Theater, where numerous ghosts are said to hang out.