Most of Gazprom-RusVelo allowed to leave UAE coronavirus quarantine

Cycling: Murcia Tour / Vuelta Murcia / Etapa 1 / Stage 1 / BUNCH / PELOTON / GAZPROM-RUSVELO (GAZ) / Los AlcÃ¡zares - Caravaca De la Cruz (177,6 Km) 14-02-2020/ Cycling: Murcia Tour / Vuelta Murcia / Etapa 1 / Stage 1 / Luis Angel Gomez Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020

The majority of the Gazprom-RusVelo squad have been allowed to leave the UAE after being quarantined in the Abu Dhabi Yas Island race hotel, the team announced on Instagram Thursday.

The Russian team stayed on the same floor as UAE Team Emirates, whose rider Fernando Gaviria confirmed he had contracted the virus and has been quarantined in hospital, along with Cofidis and Groupama-FDJ. The French teams were allowed to leave the UAE on March 7.

"Most of the riders of the Gazprom-RusVelo team were allowed to leave the quarantine in the UAE, which was announced on hotel grounds in Abu Dhabi due to the coronavirus proliferation. The riders and the team were at the hotel for two weeks, during which they passed five coronavirus tests," Gazprom-RusVelo announced.

One of the team's riders, Imerio Cima, 22, was discharged from the hospital while two other riders including Dimitry Strakhov and two staff members remain quarantined in the Abu Dhabi Hospital.