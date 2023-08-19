Most first-time buyers now need lodgers to get on the property ladder

Most of today’s would-be homeowners are resigned to taking in lodgers to meet spiralling mortgage costs, new figures reveal, prompting calls for more generous tax breaks.

Think tanks and campaign groups have long called on the Government to unfreeze “rent-a-room relief” for owners who take in a lodger, bringing it more in line with inflation. The tax break has only changed once since 1997, from £4,250 to £7,500 in 2016 under former chancellor George Osbourne.

Lodgers across Britain can currently secure a room for £625-a-month or less – a bargain in the capital, where the average rent surpassed £1,000 a month this year.

Some homeowners who already take in lodgers feel the rent-a-room relief limit is too low, and that it is simply punishing those trying to help ease the burden of their mortgages.

Over half (52pc) of prospective house buyers have said they plan on taking in a lodger to supplement their income, according to new data gathered by brokerage network Mortgage Advice Bureau.

Soaring mortgage rates have shifted the goal posts both for new buyers and for homeowners who must remortgage in the coming years.

Even before rock-bottom interest rates disappeared in 2021, nearly a fifth of owner-occupiers in England had no savings according to the English Housing Survey.

Ben Thompson, of Mortgage Advice Bureau, says he is not surprised at the prospect of home buyers seriously considering taking a lodger.

“With the rising cost of living, many are struggling to get on the property ladder, as much higher mortgage rates mean the repayments that they might’ve expected are now more expensive”, he says.

“A lodger can provide a financial boost, helping to cover the mortgage, bills, and other living expenses that have all increased in the past 12 months. For those who are already struggling with higher borrowing costs, a lodger could be one way to help manage the increase.”

But Mr Thompson warned that this is not an arrangement to walk into without a considerable amount of thought and research.

‘Homeowners are being punished’

Lea Brown, 36, has let her spare room to various lodgers on and off since before the pandemic. She bought a two-bedroom, split-level period conversion in central London five years ago.

When she bought it, she was working for a top US law firm so didn’t need to rent it out. Initially, she let the room through Airbnb which meant she met lots of people from around the world.

Now, she is self-employed and her rationale for a lodger has changed. It is no longer a nice-to-have, but rather a necessity to bolster her self-employed income before she has to remortgage.

She said: “I want to offer affordable but commercially reasonable rents. The rent-a-room scheme tax-free threshold is too low. HMRC knows where properties are and what council tax they pay. I don’t understand why the threshold can’t be applied regionally.”

Currently, Ms Brown makes full use of the £625-a-month tax-free threshold. She is a higher-rate taxpayer, which means 45pc of any rent she receives over that threshold is deducted in tax.

“There’s such a shortage of housing. Homeowners shouldn’t be penalised for trying to help.”

While Ms Brown has not always found herself in the ideal lodging arrangement – one student lodger’s course moved online meaning she never left the house – she intends to continue taking them in.

Her current lodger is a training doctor who needed affordable housing near his local church.

Charity and lobby group Intergenerational Foundation recently published a report on why the tax-free threshold should be increased in line with inflation. This would work out at £10,000-a-year, or £833.33-a-month.

By uprating the rent-a-room relief, it argues more under-occupied households would be incentivised to share their homes.

As it stands, more than half of owners under-occupy their homes and more than two-thirds of UK houses are under occupied.

Chris Norris, of the National Residential Landlords Association lobby group, suggested increasing the limit with year-on-year rental growth since 2016 according to the Office for National Statistics.

Over the past seven years, this would mean the allowance rising to £8,800 a year.

Mr Norris said: “Anecdotally, those that lodge tend to fall into the young professional category, buying on proviso they have a lodger, or into those after the family stage who want help affording a large home and don’t want to downsize.

“There is a concern about safety when it comes to families. Ultimately, you are inviting someone into your home. There’s a lot of trust involved and a wish not to disrupt the family unit.”

‘I’m 23 and live with an 89-year-old – we got on straight away’

The trend to take a lodger isn’t just easing the pain felt by homeowners. If 1pc more under-occupied homes took in a lodger then renters would have access to 160,000 more rooms, according to the Intergenerational Foundation.

Charities such as Two Generations Homeshare already try to entice younger renters into big cities by offering accommodation for just a couple hundred pounds on the basis that they provide company and support to older homeowners.

Meriem Jouti, 23, lives in a room for £340-a-month including bills in Crystal Palace, London, from an 89-year-old.

She works as a teaching assistant and is a translator for the Moroccan embassy. After going to university in Cardiff, she was offered a job in London but her struggle to find accommodation eventually led to the job offer being rescinded.

She eventually moved back to Morocco with her parents. Until she stumbled across an advert for a room so cheap she thought it was a scam.

“Finding a place to rent was making life so difficult, I was desperate.” That particular room didn’t work out, but she soon found similar ones which led her to the flatmate she has now – who lived out her 20s in the 1950s.

“We had a video call before we met and the chemistry was palpable. We’re now a month into living together. She understands I’m young and that plans change – so I get a lot of alone time. With friends at university, I had to lock my room if I wanted privacy.

“I’ve agreed to provide ten hours of company and support a week. We play board games, we talk, and I make sure she takes her pills when her carers aren’t around.”

Ms Jouti says her room is “huge” compared with the ones available on the mainstream rental market costing triple the price. “I’ve seen even cheaper rooms like this in Birmingham. One was going for £150 a month. It’s a great way of saving because you aren’t putting all your money into rent.”

£300 of Ms Jouti’s rent goes to Two Generations Homeshare and the remaining £40 goes on the bills the homeowner has to pay.

Natasha Langleben, co-founder of Two Generations, said the charity currently provides a homeshare service for Age UK Harrow, Hillingdon and Brent, and that many of their shares have lasted for years.

‘My freeholder won’t let me have a lodger’

Not everyone has found it easy to get a lodger into their spare room. Kathryn Moore, 36, bought a flat in Maidenhead early last year.

She locked into a 2.8pc mortgage rate two years ago. The best two-year fixed rate she could get now with another lender is currently 6.14pc, and her current lender’s best rate is 7.15pc.

This means her monthly mortgage repayment could increase to over £1,500 a month, from the three-figure repayment she currently sits on.

Her annual service charge has also jumped up from £2,100 a year to £2,880 – a more than 30pc increase. This charge is being back-dated for the previous year, due to a ‘system error’ – so she needs to find another £1,600 by next year.

She says: “I worked extremely hard and saved every single penny for the deposit entirely on my own. No parental support, no living at home to save on rent, no inheritance, nothing – just hard work and substantial savings. It took me almost eight years.

“Since buying the flat, I have replaced windows, cleaned substantially and decorated throughout, and redone the entire kitchen.

“Owing to the cost-of-living crisis and the fact my mortgage rate is about to increase to over £1,500 a month plus the service charge, I hatched a plan to get a lodger into my empty second bedroom.”

She received permission from the management company and the bank in June. But two weeks ago, Ms Moore received an email from the management company in which they retracted their initial permission.

They told her they had made a mistake, and that the lease as well as the freeholder forbid it.

As a result, Ms Moore says has no other option but to sell the flat before her remortgaging in the new year.