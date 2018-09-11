Most new FCS coaches start strong

(STATS) - Many of the new head coaches at FCS programs are making positive impressions to start the 2018 season.

Fourteen of the 24 schools with new coaches have found the win column already. Alabama State also has a different coach since the start of the 2017 season, although Donald Hill-Eley led the SWAC team on an interim basis for six games a year ago before he was named the full-time coach in the offseason.

The new coaches have combined to go 19-30. Four are unbeaten: North Carolina A&T's Sam Washington, whose team is 3-0, and Davidson's Scott Abell, Montana's Bobby Hauck and Wofford's Josh Conklin, whose teams are each 2-0.

N.C. A&T (4), Wofford (8), Montana (15) and Central Arkansas (18), under first-year coach Nathan Brown, are nationally ranked.

Although against sub-Division I opponents, the wins are particularly refreshing at Davidson, which hasn't won more than two games in each of the last six seasons.