Most eyes are on N.C. State’s offense, but don’t overlook the defense

The addition of offensive coordinator Robert Anae, transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong and several new position players have eyes on the N.C. State offense this fall.

Wolfpack fans, however, shouldn’t overlook the defense.

Linebacker Devon Betty said he’s excited about his position group, which many have said is faster this year than in 2022.

“The defense is faster. I’m not going to lie to you,” said freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion, who enrolled in January and went through spring practices. “And the guys are huge. They are huge.”

Betty said a lot of it has to do with overall health. Right now, it’s not missing anyone because of injuries. That was a problem last season.

“It’s nothing (negative) toward last year’s players,” Betty said. “I just think we have everybody on board right now. We’re flowing, we’re going.”

The junior acknowledges the group has big shoes to fill, especially with the loss of Isaiah Moore.

Moore started at linebacker for five seasons, received captain duties for three seasons and earned national recognition for his leadership and character. He signed a free agent deal with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year.

The program also lost Drake Thomas, an All-ACC selection and former team captain, to the NFL. He plays with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Filling in (Moore’s) shoes is probably my biggest goal right now. I don’t just want to be him, I want to be better, actually,” Betty said. “I respect him, obviously, but he led the way for me. I just want to continue to do what he started.”

Betty’s speed improved this offseason, he said. He wants to be a dynamic linebacker who can change directions and move efficiently. He doesn’t “want to be a meathead going straight down and just hitting people.”

“It’s been fun to see Jaylon Scott, Devon Betty and Caden Fordham emerge and get opportunities in there,” N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said. “One of the young linebackers, Kamal Bonner, is having a good camp, as well.”

Story continues

Doeren praised Scott, now in his senior season. He’s appeared in 43 games but had limited playing time.

“In today’s world, there’s so many exits the guys can take, easy ways to avoid adversity and move on with your life. In Jaylon’s case, he’s grown up a ton here,” Doeren said. “We’re so proud of the man he’s becoming and what he’s done. It’s not easy sitting behind players, but for him, the personal growth, the person he’s become through all that adversities really helped him. We’re excited for him, and he’s playing really well.”

Betty said the linebackers room features a lot of healthy competition, especially between him, Scott and graduate student Payton Wilson.

Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson fosters that competitive environment, Betty said. The group prioritizes getting to the ball after every snap, regardless of where it is. It could be in the end zone or behind the line of scrimmage, the Pack backs have to get there. They also see who can catch the most picks and force fumbles.

“It’s really been fun to do that every day with them just to get that chemistry going,” Betty said. “I really like it. I’m really glad we got to this point. I’m just glad we all stuck through it till we got here.”

Doeren praised the defensive line as one of the position groups that stood out during camp, too. He knew the line would feature three veteran returners in Savion Jackson, C.J. Clark and Davin Vann. Several younger players and new faces, though, added “freshness” to the rotation.

“There’s a lot of production, so it’s been an area we’ve been really excited about,” Doeren said.

The Pack and its defense take the field at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 when it opens the season at UConn. N.C. State hosts Notre Dame on Sept. 9 for the home opener.