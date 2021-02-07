The Most Expensive Super Bowl Commercials of All Time

©Shutterstock.com / Shutterstock.com

At a cost of $5.6 million for a 30-second ad for this year’s game, every Super Bowl commercial is expensive.

But what are the most expensive ads of all time? GOBankingRates created cost estimates for the longest ads from recent years to produce this list of the costliest commercials.

Read on to check out our ranking, and see which of these ads you can remember and which maybe weren’t money well spent.

Last updated: Feb. 2, 2021

13. Universal Pictures, Jurassic World Franchise

Commercial: “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” trailer

Length: 90 seconds

Cost: $11.9 million

Year: 2018

Super Bowl: LII

The trailer for the fifth movie in the “Jurassic Park” series (the sixth is scheduled for next year) cost almost 7% of the entire movie’s budget of around $180 million, according to Forbes.

Anheuser Busch Bud Light cans on ice

12. Bud Light, Bud Light

Commercial: Up for Whatever

Length: 30 seconds/60 seconds

Cost: $12 million

Year: 2014

Super Bowl: XLVIII

This was a two-part commercial detailing what happens to an average guy who accepts a Bud Light and says he’s “up for whatever happens next.” That leads to a crazy night involving a party with twins, table tennis against Arnold Schwarzenegger and more.

DETROIT - JANUARY 11: The 2017 Chrysler 200 on display at the North American International Auto Show media preview January 11, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan.

11. Chrysler, Chrysler 200

Commercial: Imported from Detroit

Length: 120 seconds

Cost: $12.4 million

Year: 2011

Super Bowl: XLV

With a special appearance by Detroit’s own Eminem, this commercial was a hit for Chrysler and was intended to signal a rebirth of Detroit.

2018 Toyota Prius C

10. Toyota, Toyota Prius

Commercial: The Longest Chase

Length: 90 seconds

Cost: $14.4 million

Year: 2016

Super Bowl: L

“How hard can it be to catch a Prius?” That’s the concept behind a commercial showing off the 2016 Prius as a group of bank robbers try to escape pursuing police.

9. Amazon, Echo

Commercial: Alexa Loses Her Voice

Length: 90 seconds

Cost: $14.9 million

Year: 2018

Super Bowl: LII

When Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa, loses her voice, the company goes to its backup plan of using celebrity voices such as Cardi B, Anthony Hopkins and Rebel Wilson.

Samsung

8. Samsung, Galaxy S III

Commercial: The Next Big Thing (is Already Here)

Length: 120 seconds

Cost: $15.2 million

Year: 2013

Super Bowl: XLVII

The whole concept of the ad is a pitch meeting, where Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd try to come up with ideas for the “next big thing” for Samsung.

2020 Kia Telluride.

6. (tie) Kia, Kia Telluride

Commercial: Give It Everything

Length: 90 seconds

Cost: $15.6 million

Year: 2019

Super Bowl: LIII

Introducing a new “great unknown” in the Telluride, the ad celebrates the great unknowns of the town of West Point, Georgia, where the car is manufactured. With no special effects, this ad didn’t come across as one of the most expensive of all time.

Szczecin, Poland-November 2018: Amazon Logistics Center in Szczecin, Poland in the light of the rising sun,panorama.

6. (tie) Amazon, Alexa

Commercial: Not Everything Makes the Cut

Length: 90 seconds

Cost: $15.6 million

Year: 2019

Super Bowl: LIII

Sure, Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant is an amazing product, but this ad points out not everything Amazon comes up with is a hit.

chrysler car in a showroom

5. Chrysler, Chrysler

Commercial: America’s Import

Length: 120 seconds

Cost: $16 million

Year: 2014

Super Bowl: XLVIII

In another ad that takes up an entire commercial block, Bob Dylan highlights how Chrysler is American-made.

Ford Motor Company sign logo

3. (tie) Ford, Ford Ride-Sharing

Commercial: Go Further

Length: 90 seconds

Cost: $16.2 million

Year: 2017

Super Bowl: LI

Rather than highlighting an individual car model, Ford focused this commercial on ways it’s breaking ground, from ride-sharing to electric vehicles.

11716, Cities, Horizontal, San Antonio Texas, US, USA, United States, america

3. (tie) 84 Lumber, 84 Lumber

Commercial: The Journey Begins

Length: 90 seconds

Cost: $16.2 million

Year: 2017

Super Bowl: LI

The pro-immigration ad told the story of a mother and daughter’s journey to the United States.

Google, Stocks, investment, business, shares, dividends, worth, value, stock market, shareholder

1. (tie) Google, Google Assistant

Commercial: Loretta

Length: 90 seconds

Cost: $16.8 million

Year: 2020

Super Bowl: LIV

This tear-jerker showed an elderly man using Google Assistant to assemble memories of his late wife.

ideal for websites and magazines layouts.

1. (tie) Amazon, Alexa

Commercial: Before Alexa

Length: 90 seconds

Cost: $16.8 million

Year: 2020

Super Bowl: LIV

This commercial sought to answer the question of what people did before Alexa was invented.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Expensive Super Bowl Commercials of All Time