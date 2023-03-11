Visitor7 / Wikimedia Commons

The best suburbs in America have a combination of appealing characteristics, including nice homes and great amenities. Of course, these desirable features come with a price tag -- in some cases, an exorbitant one.

To find the best suburbs in every state, GOBankingRates conducted a comprehensive study analyzing the cost of living in suburban areas surrounding the biggest cities across the country. Factors in this study included:

Median home list price and median monthly rent, sourced from Zillow's January 2023 index

Annual cost of living expenses, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and Sperling's Best Places

Non-housing necessities reviewed were food prepared at home, healthcare, utilities and transportation. Suburbs considered in the study have a population between 10,000 and 100,000.

The factors were scored and ranked from best to worst for each Metropolitan Statistical Area in all 50 states to learn The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State. Note that Montana, Vermont and Wyoming did not have enough qualifying cities to rank the state. Some states had too few suburbs to choose from, limiting them to only one on the final list, while some states had such a far and away most expensive it felt unequal to highlight any other suburb.

In all, 10 suburbs on the list had median home list prices exceeding $2 million. Three of them came in at less than $300,000. Take a guess before you thumb through the results to see if you can guess the states with the most and least affordable suburbs.

Here's a look at the most expensive suburbs in America on a state-by-state basis. For each state, suburbs are ranked in order from most expensive to least expensive.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Alabama

Homewood Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

Median home list price: $487,623

Monthly median rent: $1,904

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,015.60 Vestavia Hills Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

Median home list price: $506,963

Monthly median rent: $1,621

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,210.09

Rocky Grimes / Shutterstock.com

Alaska

Wasilla Metro area: Anchorage

Median home list price: $341,677

Monthly median rent: $1,917

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,874.14

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Bella Vista Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

Median home list price: $313,467

Monthly median rent: $1,738

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,677.04 Bentonville Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

Median home list price: $417,422

Monthly median rent: $1,585

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,053.54

Marilyn D. Lambertz / Shutterstock.com

Arizona

Paradise Valley Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

Median home list price: $2,981,603

Monthly median rent: $8,311

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,666.43 Sedona Metro area: Prescott Valley-Prescott

Median home list price: $896,153

Monthly median rent: $2,616

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,561.43

Sherry Little Fawn S / Shutterstock.com

California

Malibu Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

Median home list price: $3,726,070

Monthly median rent: $11,462

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,969.86 Beverly Hills Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

Median home list price: $5,363,305

Monthly median rent: $4,231

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,709.16

Shutterstock.com

Colorado

Evergreen Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Median home list price: $889,966

Monthly median rent: $3,083

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,178.93 Greenwood Village Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Median home list price: $1,478,883

Monthly median rent: $2,147

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,424.04

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

Greenwich Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Median home list price: $2,043,465

Monthly median rent: $4,088

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,634.19 Fairfield Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Median home list price: $759,687

Monthly median rent: $3,533

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,547.53

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Delaware

Bear Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Median home list price: $368,203

Monthly median rent: $2,037

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,152.30

LeoPatrizi / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

Bal Harbour Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

Median home list price: $5,133,421

Monthly median rent: $8,101

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,746.20 Palm Beach Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

Median home list price: $11,026,898

Monthly median rent: $6,419

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,910.96

novikat / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

Milton Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta

Median home list price: $817,927

Monthly median rent: $2,133

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,994.39 Druid Hills Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta

Median home list price: $782,068

Monthly median rent: $2,011

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,633.88

Shutterstock.com

Hawaii

Haleiwa Metro area: Urban Honolulu

Median home list price: $1,592,470

Monthly median rent: $4,750

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $28,112.44 Kailua Metro area: Urban Honolulu

Median home list price: $1,494,386

Monthly median rent: $3,414

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $26,740.12

shanecotee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

Eagle Metro area: Boise City

Median home list price: $793,605

Monthly median rent: $2,402

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,549.50 Star Metro area: Boise City

Median home list price: $561,392

Monthly median rent: $2,132

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,015.52

Shutterstock.com

Illinois

Winnetka Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Median home list price: $1,394,859

Monthly median rent: $1,750

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,588.24 Wilmette Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Median home list price: $773,550

Monthly median rent: $3,075

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,924.16

Golden Ratio Photos / Shutterstock.com

Indiana

Zionsville Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Median home list price: $552,398

Monthly median rent: $1,764

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,139.35 McCordsville Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Median home list price: $335,333

Monthly median rent: $2,068

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,285.22

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

Johnston Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

Median home list price: $368,701

Monthly median rent: $1,345

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,041.67 Waukee Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

Median home list price: $348,959

Monthly median rent: $1,398

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,167.15

Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Kansas

Leawood Metro area: Kansas City

Median home list price: $639,969

Monthly median rent: $1,836

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,363.41 Fairway Metro area: Kansas City

Median home list price: $516,043

Monthly median rent: $2,038

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,955.12

RogerDownes / Shutterstock.com

Kentucky

Prospect Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Median home list price: $608,069

Monthly median rent: $2,393

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,521.70 Independence Metro area: Cincinnati

Median home list price: $267,733

Monthly median rent: $1,959

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,012.05

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

Elmwood Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

Median home list price: $541,940

Monthly median rent: $1,853

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,076.66 Prairieville Metro area: Baton Rouge

Median home list price: $291,517

Monthly median rent: $1,899

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,443.22

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Old Orchard Beach Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Median home list price: $428,498

Monthly median rent: $1,850

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,230.25

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Maryland

Potomac Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Median home list price: $1,177,319

Monthly median rent: $3,460

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,201.01 Chevy Chase Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Median home list price: $1,434,266

Monthly median rent: $2,393

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,886.46

Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

Brookline Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Median home list price: $1,991,540

Monthly median rent: $3,928

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,120.02 Needham Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Median home list price: $1,277,428

Monthly median rent: $3,684

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,757.76

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Michigan

Birmingham Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

Median home list price: $655,889

Monthly median rent: $2,255

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,311.45 West Bloomfield Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

Median home list price: $416,579

Monthly median rent: $2,294

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,975.39

Shutterstock.com

Minnesota

Wayzata Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Median home list price: $772,664

Monthly median rent: $3,139

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,988.80 Lilydale Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Median home list price: $543,128

Monthly median rent: $2,070

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,902,93

Shutterstock.com

Mississippi

Madison Metro area: Jackson

Median home list price: $358,131

Monthly median rent: $1,894

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,876.59 Olive Branch Metro area: Memphis

Median home list price: $313,991

Monthly median rent: $2,127

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,890.89

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Missouri

Clayton Metro area: St. Louis

Median home list price: $914,295

Monthly median rent: $1,632

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,737.86 Ballwin Metro area: St. Louis

Median home list price: $367,564

Monthly median rent: $1,777

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,987.66

Daniel J. Rao / Shutterstock.com

Montana

Red Lodge, Montana Metro area used: Billings

Median home list price: $291,800

Monthly median rent: $1,272

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,292.95

Aspects and Angles / Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

Papillion Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs Median home list price: $352,967 Monthly median rent: $1,367 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,299.01

Shutterstock.com

Nevada

North Las Vegas Metro area: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise

Median home list price: $380,629

Monthly median rent: $1,842

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,131.94 Sparks Metro area: Reno

Median home list price: $484,776

Monthly median rent: $1,869

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,195.47

Anthony Dezenzio / Shutterstock.com

New Hampshire

Portsmouth Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Median home list price: -$670,849

Monthly median rent: $2,529

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,050.12 Salem Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Median home list price: $512,941

Monthly median rent: $2,800

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,676.61

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

Short Hills Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Median home list price: $1,716,742

Monthly median rent: $3,984

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,560.97 Hoboken Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Median home list price: $1,478,620

Monthly median rent: $3,534

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,902.63

WesternWriter / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Rio Rancho Metro area: Albuquerque

Median home list price: $303,638

Monthly median rent: $1,745

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,255.20

bleung / Shutterstock.com

New York

Water Mill Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Median home list price: $3,643,074

Monthly median rent: $97,222

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,397.25 Amagansett Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Median home list price: $3,005,998

Monthly median rent: $54,322

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,086.88

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

North Carolina

Waxhaw Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia -

Median home list price: $548,682

Monthly median rent: $2,528

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,049.41 Carolina Beach Metro area: Wilmington

Median home list price: $599,604

Monthly median rent: $1,924

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,189.50

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

West Fargo Metro area: Fargo

Median home list price: $307,908

Monthly median rent: $1,573

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,871.11

Double I Media / Shutterstock.com

Ohio

New Albany Metro area: Columbus

Median home list price: $623,243

Monthly median rent: $1,747

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,800.63 Upper Arlington Metro area: Columbus

Median home list price: $563,484

Monthly median rent: $2,051

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,589.60

Manuel Hurtado / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

Edmond Metro area: Oklahoma City

Median home list price: $318,725

Monthly median rent: $1,622

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,635.99 Piedmont Metro area: Oklahoma City

Median home list price: $300,305

Monthly median rent: $1,465

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,430.74

bradleyhebdon / Getty Images

Oregon

Lake Oswego Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Median home list price: $907,141

Monthly median rent: $2,235

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,169.01 West Linn Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Median home list price: $739,816

Monthly median rent: $2,317

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,354.92

Shutterstock.com

Pennsylvania

New Hope Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Median home list price: $772,960

Monthly median rent: $2,875

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,485.92 Devon Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Median home list price: $800,908

Monthly median rent: $1,989

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,105.18

lucky-photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Narragansett Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Median home list price: $739,031

Monthly median rent: $2,749

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,288.91 Newport Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Median home list price: $809,618

Monthly median rent: $2,949

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,528.84

elvisvaughn / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

Mount Pleasant Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

Median home list price: $747,876

Monthly median rent: $2,156

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,589.71

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

Box Elder, South Dakota Metro area used: Rapid City

Median home list price: $231,685

Monthly median rent: $1,026

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,631.36

Purdue9394 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

Brentwood Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin Median home list price: $1,169,876 Monthly median rent: $2,835 Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,980.51

Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4

Texas

Highland Park Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

Median home list price: $2,522,341

Monthly median rent: $4,284

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,350.99 University Park Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

Median home list price: $1,979,429

Monthly median rent: $3,638

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,440.48

(c) Salil Bhatt / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Holladay Metro area: Salt Lake City

Median home list price: $787,270

Monthly median rent: $2,048

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,864.62 Draper Metro area: Salt Lake City

Median home list price: $785,991

Monthly median rent: $1,689

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,265.74

Niranjan Arminius / Wikimedia Commons

Vermont

South Burlington, Vermont Metro area used: Burlington-South Burlington

Median home list price: $405,496

Monthly median rent: $1,896

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,080.47

Yangiskan / Wikimedia Commons

Virginia

McLean Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Median home list price: $1,369,700

Monthly median rent: $2,393

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,105.86 Vienna Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Median home list price: $990,185

Monthly median rent: $3,037

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,684.15

Shutterstock.com

Washington

Sammamish Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

Median home list price: $1,455,452

Monthly median rent: $3,059

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,874.51 Mercer Island Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

Median home list price: $2,179,996

Monthly median rent: $2,497

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,328.47

Tim Kiser / Wikimedia Commons

West Virginia

Martinsburg Metro area: Hagerstown-Martinsburg

Median home list price: $260,943

Monthly median rent: $1,576

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,836.05

Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

Middleton Metro area: Madison

Median home list price: $522,224

Monthly median rent: $1,562

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,777.41

Paul Hermans / Wikimedia Commons

Wyoming

Green River, Wyoming Metro area used: Rock Springs

Median home list price: $225,367

Monthly median rent: $1,016

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,128.34

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the largest Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) in each state by evaluating cities within the MSA with populations less than 100,000 ("suburbs") along the following criteria: (1) median home list price, sourced from Zillow's January 2023 home value data, (2) median rent, sourced from Zillow's January 2023 index, and (3) annual cost of living expenditures, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indices sourced from Sperling's Best Places. All these factors were scored, summed up and then ranked from best to worst for each major MSA in all 50 states to give The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State. Factor (1) was weighted 1.5 times in final calculations. The list of cites came from first ranking factors (1) and (2) by state and taking each state's five highest-scoring (most expensive) suburbs to the next round. All data was collected and is up to date as of February 27-28, 2023.

Photo disclaimer: Images used are representational of the overall areas mentioned, but may not reflect the actual suburbs listed.

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting of this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State