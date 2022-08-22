The most expensive house for sale in Maine has an eye-opening interior. Check it out

A 10-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom fairytale-like home with exquisite ocean views has landed on the real estate market in Mount Desert, Maine, for $25 million, making it the most expensive residence for sale in the Pine Tree State.

Exterior

While the 6-acre estate has a lot to offer, it’s really the views cascading through its windows that make the home worth the high price tag.

Interior

“The location is certainly the most unique aspect of this property,” listing agent Mia Thompson told Realtor.com. “It has bold shore frontage and a vast view out to the ocean off Mount Desert.”

Interior

The natural light brings the interior together, according to the listing on Realtor.com.

Interior

“The interior flows like a ribbon through the many sunny rooms with ocean views, and the sleeping quarters offer ensuite privacy and comfort with a variety of oceanside porches,” the listing says. “Modern conveniences balance with the peaceful tranquility of the property.”

Interior

When gazing at the photos of the 10,918-square-foot property, the decor – which exudes countryside whimsy with a camp-like feel – warmly stands out.

Kitchen

“It has so many incredible details,” Thompson told Realtor. “The front hall is so open with detailed woodworking and a beautiful winding staircase. The feel of the home from the back halls to the stairways is reminiscent of a home that was built in the early 1900s. They did a wonderful job incorporating older styles with new construction.”

Bedroom

The Knowles Company holds the listing.

Deck

Mount Desert is an island community about 150 miles northeast of Portland.

Property grounds

