What are the most expensive homes sold in Woodland in the past week?

A home in Woodland that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Woodland in the last week.

In total, 40 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $587,325, $286 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of November 15th, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$708,000, single family home in the 2300 block of Mack Place The property in the 2300 block of Mack Place in Woodland has received new owners. The price was $708,000. The house was built in 2008 and has a living area of 3,217 square feet. The price per square foot is $220. $715,000, single family residence in the 33500 block of Wildwing Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 33500 block of Wildwing Drive in Woodland. The price was $715,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 2005 and the living area totals 2,708 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $264. $718,000, detached house in the 18200 block of Mandarin Street The 3,705 square-foot single family residence in the 18200 block of Mandarin Street in Woodland has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $718,000, $194 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. $735,500, single family house in the 800 block of Southwood Drive The 2,211 square-foot single family residence in the 800 block of Southwood Drive, Woodland, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $735,500, $333 per square foot. The house was built in 1988. $795,000, detached house in the 2200 block of Banks Drive The property in the 2200 block of Banks Drive in Woodland has new owners. The price was $795,000. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of 2,935 square feet. The price per square foot is $271. $797,000, single family home in the 2200 block of Christiansen Circle A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 2200 block of Christiansen Circle in Woodland. The price was $797,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. $799,000, single family home in the 2200 block of Christiansen Circle The property in the 2200 block of Christiansen Circle in Woodland has received new owners. The price was $799,000. $811,500, detached house in the 2100 block of Edgington Circle The single family residence in the 2100 block of Edgington Circle, Woodland, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $811,500. $853,500, single family house in the 2100 block of McConnel Place The property in the 2100 block of McConnel Place in Woodland has new owners. The price was $853,500. $1.3 million, single family residence in the 2200 block of Somerset Circle The 4,191 square-foot single family residence in the 2200 block of Somerset Circle in Woodland has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $1,340,000, $320 per square foot. The house was built in 2009.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.