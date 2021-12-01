What are the most expensive homes sold in Woodland in the last week?

A home in Woodland that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Woodland in November.

In total, 89 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $570,646. The average price per square foot ended up at $293.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in November, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$700,000, single family home in the 500 block of Woodside Drive The sale of the detached house in the 500 block of Woodside Drive, Woodland, has been finalized. The price was $700,000, and the house changed hands in September. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 2,200 square feet. The price per square foot was $318. $700,000, single family residence in the 800 block of Farrell Place A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 800 block of Farrell Place in Woodland. The price was $700,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 1988 and the living area totals 2,197 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $319. $708,000, single family house in the 2300 block of Mack Place The 3,217 square-foot single family residence in the 2300 block of Mack Place in Woodland has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $708,000, $220 per square foot. The house was built in 2008. $715,000, detached house in the 33500 block of Wildwing Drive The property in the 33500 block of Wildwing Drive in Woodland has new owners. The price was $715,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,708 square feet. The price per square foot is $264. $718,000, single family house in the 18200 block of Mandarin Street The 3,705 square-foot single family residence in the 18200 block of Mandarin Street, Woodland, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $718,000, $194 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. $735,500, single family residence in the 800 block of Southwood Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 800 block of Southwood Drive in Woodland. The price was $735,500 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 1988 and the living area totals 2,211 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $333. $755,000, detached house in the 34100 block of Mallard Street The property in the 34100 block of Mallard Street in Woodland has received new owners. The price was $755,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,469 square feet. The price per square foot is $218. $795,000, single family home in the 2200 block of Banks Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 2200 block of Banks Drive in Woodland has been finalized. The price was $795,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of 2,935 square feet. The price per square foot was $271. $1.3 million, detached house in the 1500 block of Midway Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 1500 block of Midway Drive in Woodland has been finalized. The price was $1,310,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 3,932 square feet. The price per square foot was $333. $1.3 million, single family house in the 2200 block of Somerset Circle The sale of the single family house in the 2200 block of Somerset Circle, Woodland, has been finalized. The price was $1,340,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 2009 and has a living area of 4,191 square feet. The price per square foot was $320.

