What are the most expensive homes sold in West Sacramento in the past week?

A home in West Sacramento that sold for $975,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in West Sacramento in November.

In total, 81 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $516,777, $303 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in November, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$657,500, single family home in the 3800 block of Graham Island Road The property in the 3800 block of Graham Island Road in West Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $657,500. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,742 square feet. The price per square foot is $240. $660,000, single family house in the 400 block of Garden Street The 1,456 square-foot single family residence in the 400 block of Garden Street, West Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $660,000, $453 per square foot. The house was built in 2014. $665,000, single family residence in the 3200 block of Long Island Street The property in the 3200 block of Long Island Street in West Sacramento has new owners. The price was $665,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,264 square feet. The price per square foot is $294. $688,500, detached house in the 3500 block of Silverwood Road The 2,378 square-foot single family residence in the 3500 block of Silverwood Road in West Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $688,500, $290 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. $695,000, single family home in the 2600 block of Meadowlark Circle The sale of the single family residence in the 2600 block of Meadowlark Circle in West Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $695,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,266 square feet. The price per square foot was $307. $750,000, detached house in the 2900 block of Apache Street The sale of the single family home in the 2900 block of Apache Street, West Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $750,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 2013 and has a living area of 2,355 square feet. The price per square foot was $318. $760,000, single family residence in the 3800 block of Martis Street A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 3800 block of Martis Street in West Sacramento. The price was $760,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 2007 and the living area totals 3,535 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $215. $830,000, single family house in the 3500 block of Coyote Road A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 3500 block of Coyote Road in West Sacramento. The price was $830,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 2005 and the living area totals 2,927 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $284. $935,000, single family residence in the 200 block of Woodhaven Place The 2,984 square-foot single family residence in the 200 block of Woodhaven Place, West Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $935,000, $313 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. $975,000, single family home in the 400 block of Woodhaven Place A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 400 block of Woodhaven Place in West Sacramento. The price was $975,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 2005 and the living area totals 3,547 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $275.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.