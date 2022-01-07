What are the most expensive homes sold in Truckee last week?

A house in Truckee that sold for $8.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Truckee in the last week.

In total, 42 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot was $606.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of December 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$1.2 million, single-family home in the 12600 block of Falcon Point Place The property in the 12600 block of Falcon Point Place in Truckee has new owners. The price was $1,170,000. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 2,305 square feet. The price per square foot is $508. $1.2 million, single-family house in the 13300 block of Roundhill Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 13300 block of Roundhill Drive in Truckee has been finalized. The price was $1,220,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 2,368 square feet. The price per square foot was $515. $1.4 million, condominium in the 4000 block of Northstar Drive The 1,750 square-foot condominium in the 4000 block of Northstar Drive, Truckee, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $1,375,000, $786 per square foot. The condominium was built in 2005. $1.4 million, detached house in the 13500 block of Olympic Drive The 2,653 square-foot single family residence in the 13500 block of Olympic Drive in Truckee has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $1,399,500, $528 per square foot. The house was built in 2008. $1.4 million, single-family residence in the 16300 block of Lance Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 16300 block of Lance Drive in Truckee. The price was $1,425,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2008 and the living area totals 2,323 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $613. $1.5 million, detached house in the 12200 block of Oslo Drive The property in the 12200 block of Oslo Drive in Truckee has received new owners. The price was $1,500,000. The house was built in 2012 and has a living area of 2,580 square feet. The price per square foot is $581. $1.7 million, single-family house in the 15800 block of Shore Drive The sale of the single-family residence in the 15800 block of Shore Drive, Truckee, has been finalized. The price was $1,695,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 2,976 square feet. The price per square foot was $570. $2 million, single-family residence in the 15000 block of Donner Pass Road A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 15000 block of Donner Pass Road in Truckee. The price was $1,985,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1985 and the living area totals 3,074 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $646. $2.5 million, single-family home in the 9300 block of Heartwood Drive The sale of the single-family home in the 9300 block of Heartwood Drive, Truckee, has been finalized. The price was $2,495,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 2,953 square feet. The price per square foot was $845. $8.4 million, single-family home in the 8100 block of Villandry Drive The property in the 8100 block of Villandry Drive in Truckee has new owners. The price was $8,435,000. The house was built in 2014 and has a living area of 6,340 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,330.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.