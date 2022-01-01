What are the most expensive homes sold in Truckee in the the past week?

A house in Truckee that sold for $6.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Truckee in December.

In total, 69 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $1.5 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $734.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in December, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$2.4 million, single-family house in the 10800 block of Pine Cone Drive The 3,243 square-foot single family residence in the 10800 block of Pine Cone Drive in Truckee has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $2,430,000, $749 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. $3 million, single-family residence in the 1700 block of Grouse Ridge The 4,440 square-foot single family residence in the 1700 block of Grouse Ridge, Truckee, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $3,035,000, $684 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. $3.4 million, detached house in the 13400 block of Fairway Drive The sale of the detached house in the 13400 block of Fairway Drive, Truckee, has been finalized. The price was $3,350,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 4,225 square feet. The price per square foot was $793. $3.4 million, single-family home in the 9200 block of Heartwood Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 9200 block of Heartwood Drive in Truckee. The price was $3,400,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 2013 and the living area totals 3,185 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,068. $3.7 million, single-family house in the 8100 block of Lahontan Drive The property in the 8100 block of Lahontan Drive in Truckee has received new owners. The price was $3,700,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,994 square feet. The price per square foot is $926. $3.8 million, detached house in the 8400 block of Jake Teeter The sale of the single family residence in the 8400 block of Jake Teeter in Truckee has been finalized. The price was $3,800,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 4,925 square feet. The price per square foot was $772. $4.8 million, single-family residence in the 14400 block of Home Run Trail The property in the 14400 block of Home Run Trail in Truckee has new owners. The price was $4,823,000. The house was built in 2012 and has a living area of 3,296 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,463. $5.6 million, single-family home in the 8300 block of Thunderbird Circle The 3,248 square-foot single family residence in the 8300 block of Thunderbird Circle in Truckee has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $5,600,000, $1,724 per square foot. The house was built in 2015. $5.7 million, single-family residence in the 10400 block of Thunderbird Court A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 10400 block of Thunderbird Court in Truckee. The price was $5,650,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2015 and the living area totals 3,236 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,746. $6.3 million, detached house in the 2500 block of Chatwold Court The sale of the single family residence in the 2500 block of Chatwold Court in Truckee has been finalized. The price was $6,295,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 3,529 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,784.

