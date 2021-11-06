What are the most expensive homes sold in Truckee in the last week?

A homes in Truckee that sold for $3.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Truckee in the last week.

In total, 30 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $654.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of October 25th, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$1.2 million, single family house in the 15300 block of Icknield Way The sale of the single family residence in the 15300 block of Icknield Way in Truckee has been finalized. The price was $1,200,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1985 and has a living area of 2,202 square feet. The price per square foot was $545. $1.3 million, single family home in the 12300 block of Snowpeak Way The 1,792 square-foot single family residence in the 12300 block of Snowpeak Way, Truckee, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $1,255,000, $700 per square foot. The house was built in 1987. $1.3 million, detached house in the 200 block of Basque Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 200 block of Basque Drive in Truckee. The price was $1,300,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 1989 and the living area totals 1,786 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $728. $1.3 million, single family residence in the 13800 block of Gyrfalcon Street The 2,429 square-foot single family residence in the 13800 block of Gyrfalcon Street in Truckee has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $1,325,000, $545 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. $1.4 million, condominium in the 10100 block of Annies Loop The property in the 10100 block of Annies Loop in Truckee has new owners. The price was $1,425,000. The condominium was built in 2017 and has a living area of 2,194 square feet. The price per square foot is $649. $1.5 million, condominium in the 9000 block of Northstar Drive The sale of the condominium in the 9000 block of Northstar Drive, Truckee, has been finalized. The price was $1,500,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in September. The condominium was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,830 square feet. The price per square foot was $820. $1.7 million, single family house in the 12400 block of Brookstone Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 12400 block of Brookstone Drive in Truckee. The price was $1,700,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 1990 and the living area totals 2,232 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $762. $2.1 million, single family home in the 12500 block of Falcon Point Place The property in the 12500 block of Falcon Point Place in Truckee has received new owners. The price was $2,050,000. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,292 square feet. The price per square foot is $894. $2.5 million, detached house in the 11600 block of Henness Road The sale of the single family residence in the 11600 block of Henness Road, Truckee, has been finalized. The price was $2,495,000, and the house changed hands in August. The house was built in 2014 and has a living area of 3,267 square feet. The price per square foot was $764. $3.2 million, single family residence in the 19100 block of Glades Place A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 19100 block of Glades Place in Truckee. The price was $3,150,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The year of construction for the house was 2019 and the living area totals 2,275 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,385.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.