What are the most expensive homes sold in Tahoe North Shore in the last week?

A homes in Incline Village that sold for $5.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Tahoe North Shore in the last week.

In total, 36 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.4 million, $762 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of October 25th, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$1.6 million, single family house in the 800 block of Southwood Boulevard A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 800 block of Southwood Boulevard in Incline Village. The price was $1,595,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The year of construction for the house was 1997 and the living area totals 2,385 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $669. $1.7 million, detached house in the 300 block of Woodview Court The 2,493 square-foot single family residence in the 300 block of Woodview Court in Tahoe City has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $1,700,000, $682 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. $1.8 million, single family residence in the 200 block of Granite Chief Road The sale of the single family residence in the 200 block of Granite Chief Road in Olympic Valley has been finalized. The price was $1,800,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1957 and has a living area of 2,940 square feet. The price per square foot was $612. $1.8 million, single family home in the 500 block of Lantern Court A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 500 block of Lantern Court in Incline Village. The price was $1,800,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The year of construction for the house was 1980 and the living area totals 3,622 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $497. $3.3 million, single family residence in the 700 block of Birdie Way The sale of the detached house in the 700 block of Birdie Way, Incline Village, has been finalized. The price was $3,300,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 3,858 square feet. The price per square foot was $855. $3.9 million, single family home in the 1700 block of Christy Lane The 6,372 square-foot single family residence in the 1700 block of Christy Lane, Olympic Valley, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $3,850,000, $604 per square foot. The house was built in 2007. $3.9 million, detached house in the 1000 block of Saturn Court The property in the 1000 block of Saturn Court in Incline Village has new owners. The price was $3,880,000. The house was built in 1980 and has a living area of 3,146 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,233. $4.1 million, single family house in the 600 block of Fourteenth grn. The property in the 600 block of Fourteenth grn. in Incline Village has received new owners. The price was $4,100,000. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 2,906 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,411. $4.2 million, single family house in the 1000 block of Tiller Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 1000 block of Tiller Drive in Incline Village has been finalized. The price was $4,200,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1963 and has a living area of 4,097 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,025. $5.2 million, detached house in the 700 block of Champagne Road The 2,880 square-foot single family residence in the 700 block of Champagne Road in Incline Village has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $5,150,000, $1,788 per square foot. The house was built in 1976.

