What are the most expensive homes sold in Tahoe North Shore in the the past week?

A house in Incline Village that sold for $3.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Tahoe North Shore in the last week.

In total, 12 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.7 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $828.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of December 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$685,000, townhouse in the 300 block of Ski Way The sale of the townhouse in the 300 block of Ski Way in Incline Village has been finalized. The price was $685,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,360 square feet. The price per square foot was $504. $725,000, townhouse in the 600 block of Titlist Drive A sale has been finalized for the townhouse in the 600 block of Titlist Drive in Incline Village. The price was $725,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1979 and the living area totals 1,480 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $490. $1.3 million, single-family residence in the 900 block of Garen Street The property in the 900 block of Garen Street in Incline Village has new owners. The price was $1,300,000. The house was built in 1980 and has a living area of 2,282 square feet. The price per square foot is $570. $1.6 million, townhouse in the 100 block of Village Boulevard The sale of the townhouse in the 100 block of Village Boulevard, Incline Village, has been finalized. The price was $1,580,000, and the house changed hands in October. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 2,118 square feet. The price per square foot was $746. $1.8 million, townhouse in the 900 block of Northwood Boulevard The 1,822 square-foot townhouse in the 900 block of Northwood Boulevard in Incline Village has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $1,800,000, $988 per square foot. The house was built in 1990. $2.1 million, single-family home in the 500 block of Club Drive The property in the 500 block of Club Drive in Tahoe City has received new owners. The price was $2,050,000. The house was built in 1980 and has a living area of 2,357 square feet. The price per square foot is $870. $2.3 million, detached house in the 900 block of Pyrite Court The 3,394 square-foot single family residence in the 900 block of Pyrite Court, Incline Village, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $2,320,000, $684 per square foot. The house was built in 1984. $2.8 million, single-family house in the 500 block of Spencer Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 500 block of Spencer Way in Incline Village. The price was $2,800,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1992 and the living area totals 3,670 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $763. $3 million, condominium in the 3600 block of North Lake Boulevard The property in the 3600 block of North Lake Boulevard in Carnelian Bay has new owners. The price was $3,000,000. The condominium was built in 1972 and has a living area of 2,056 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,459. $3.4 million, single-family home in the 600 block of Crystal Peak Road The sale of the single family residence in the 600 block of Crystal Peak Road in Incline Village has been finalized. The price was $3,350,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 2,640 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,269.

