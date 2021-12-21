What are the most expensive homes sold in South Sacramento in the the last week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $630,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South Sacramento in the past week.

In total, 37 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $409,932. The average price per square foot was $279.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of December 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$460,000, detached house in the 4000 block of Sea Forest Way The sale of the single-family residence in the 4000 block of Sea Forest Way, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $460,000, and the house changed hands in October. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 1,740 square feet. The price per square foot was $264. $467,000, single-family home in the 8000 block of Ventnor Court The sale of the single family residence in the 8000 block of Ventnor Court in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $467,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 1,277 square feet. The price per square foot was $366. $485,000, single-family house in the 5100 block of Tangerine Avenue The 1,522 square-foot single family residence in the 5100 block of Tangerine Avenue in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $485,000, $319 per square foot. The house was built in 1976. $495,000, single-family residence in the 8100 block of Delft Court The property in the 8100 block of Delft Court in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $495,000. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 1,432 square feet. The price per square foot is $346. $501,000, single-family residence in the 7400 block of Court Parkway A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 7400 block of Court Parkway in Sacramento. The price was $501,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1959 and the living area totals 2,583 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $194. $505,000, single-family home in the 9000 block of La Maison Circle The property in the 9000 block of La Maison Circle in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $505,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 1,405 square feet. The price per square foot is $359. $550,000, detached house in the 5600 block of 66th Street The 2,019 square-foot single family residence in the 5600 block of 66th Street, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $550,000, $272 per square foot. The house was built in 1971. $577,000, single-family house in the 8200 block of Glendon Way The property in the 8200 block of Glendon Way in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $577,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,280 square feet. The price per square foot is $253. $610,000, detached house in the 9000 block of Vervain Way The 2,206 square-foot single family residence in the 9000 block of Vervain Way in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $610,000, $277 per square foot. The house was built in 2020. $630,000, single-family residence in the 5700 block of Jacinto Avenue The 2,918 square-foot single family residence in the 5700 block of Jacinto Avenue, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $630,000, $216 per square foot. The house was built in 2001.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.