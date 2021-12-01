What are the most expensive homes sold in South Sacramento in the last week?

A home in Sacramento that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South Sacramento in the past week.

In total, 13 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $401,000, $347 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of November 22nd, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$271,000, single family house in the 7800 block of White Tail Way The 1,450 square-foot single family residence in the 7800 block of White Tail Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $271,000, $187 per square foot. The house was built in 1979. $301,000, single family home in the 7600 block of Teekay Way The 1,159 square-foot single family residence in the 7600 block of Teekay Way in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $301,000, $260 per square foot. The house was built in 1959. $305,000, detached house in the 6000 block of 39th Street The property in the 6000 block of 39th Street in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $305,000. The house was built in 1949 and has a living area of 704 square feet. The price per square foot is $433. $350,000, single family residence in the 2300 block of Craig Avenue The sale of the single family residence in the 2300 block of Craig Avenue in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $350,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1959 and has a living area of 1,300 square feet. The price per square foot was $269. $380,000, single family house in the 6900 block of Chevy Chase Way The property in the 6900 block of Chevy Chase Way in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $380,000. The house was built in 1958 and has a living area of 1,132 square feet. The price per square foot is $336. $393,000, detached house in the 3700 block of Andros Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 3700 block of Andros Way in Sacramento. The price was $393,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The year of construction for the house was 1981 and the living area totals 1,277 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $308. $405,000, single family home in the 6700 block of Burdett Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 6700 block of Burdett Way in Sacramento. The price was $405,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The year of construction for the house was 1960 and the living area totals 1,254 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $323. $495,000, single family residence in the 9700 block of Tribeca Drive The sale of the single family house in the 9700 block of Tribeca Drive, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $495,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 2015 and has a living area of 1,812 square feet. The price per square foot was $273. $531,000, single family home in the 9300 block of Boscastle Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 9300 block of Boscastle Way in Sacramento. The price was $531,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The year of construction for the house was 1993 and the living area totals 1,155 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $460. $1.2 million, detached house in the 300 block of Sun Shower Circle The 1,260 square-foot single family residence in the 300 block of Sun Shower Circle in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $1,239,000, $983 per square foot. The house was built in 2005.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.