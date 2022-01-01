What are the most expensive homes sold in South Sacramento in the the last week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South Sacramento in December.

In total, 139 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $410,787. The average price per square foot was $280.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in December, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$610,000, single-family home in the 9000 block of Vervain Way The property in the 9000 block of Vervain Way in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $610,000. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of 2,206 square feet. The price per square foot is $277. $630,000, single-family residence in the 5700 block of Jacinto Avenue The 2,918 square-foot single family residence in the 5700 block of Jacinto Avenue in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $630,000, $216 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. $632,000, single-family house in the 9000 block of Cobble Crest Drive The sale of the detached house in the 9000 block of Cobble Crest Drive, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $632,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 2,140 square feet. The price per square foot was $295. $633,000, detached house in the 10000 block of Crooked Stick Drive The 2,372 square-foot single family residence in the 10000 block of Crooked Stick Drive, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $633,000, $267 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. $640,000, detached house in the 6400 block of Pomegranate Avenue A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 6400 block of Pomegranate Avenue in Sacramento. The price was $640,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 1,488 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $430. $655,000, single-family home in the 7500 block of Citrus Avenue The property in the 7500 block of Citrus Avenue in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $655,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 3,417 square feet. The price per square foot is $192. $665,000, single-family house in the 9500 block of Madora Way The sale of the single family residence in the 9500 block of Madora Way in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $665,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2013 and has a living area of 2,811 square feet. The price per square foot was $237. $855,000, single-family residence in the 8000 block of Prairie Hawk Way The sale of the single family residence in the 8000 block of Prairie Hawk Way in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $855,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2019 and has a living area of 2,922 square feet. The price per square foot was $293. $900,000, single-family home in the 10400 block of Brogan Court The 2,873 square-foot single family residence in the 10400 block of Brogan Court in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $900,000, $313 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. $1 million, single-family house in the 7700 block of Mallon Court The property in the 7700 block of Mallon Court in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $1,015,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,984 square feet. The price per square foot is $255.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.