What are the most expensive homes sold in South Lake Tahoe in the the past week?

A house in South Lake Tahoe that sold for $2.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South Lake Tahoe in the last week.

In total, 27 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $772,833. The average price per square foot ended up at $467.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of November 29, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$812,000, detached house in the 1900 block of Piute Street The sale of the single family residence in the 1900 block of Piute Street in South Lake Tahoe has been finalized. The price was $812,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2008 and has a living area of 2,238 square feet. The price per square foot was $363. $815,000, single-family home in the 2000 block of Venice Drive The 1,343 square-foot single family residence in the 2000 block of Venice Drive in South Lake Tahoe has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $815,000, $607 per square foot. The house was built in 1969. $845,000, single-family house in the 1800 block of Bonanza Trail The 2,122 square-foot single family residence in the 1800 block of Bonanza Trail, South Lake Tahoe, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $845,000, $398 per square foot. The house was built in 1989. $860,000, single-family residence in the 9000 block of Glen Drive The property in the 9000 block of Glen Drive in South Lake Tahoe has received new owners. The price was $860,000. The house was built in 1968 and has a living area of 1,260 square feet. The price per square foot is $683. $900,000, single-family home in the 1100 block of Clear View Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 1100 block of Clear View Drive in South Lake Tahoe. The price was $900,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1992 and the living area totals 2,186 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $412. $979,000, single-family house in the 1100 block of Lindberg Avenue The sale of the single-family residence in the 1100 block of Lindberg Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, has been finalized. The price was $979,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 1,824 square feet. The price per square foot was $537. $1.2 million, detached house in the 3900 block of Manzanita Avenue The property in the 3900 block of Manzanita Avenue in South Lake Tahoe has new owners. The price was $1,175,000. The house was built in 2015 and has a living area of 2,157 square feet. The price per square foot is $545. $1.3 million, single-family residence in the 1600 block of Skyline Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 1600 block of Skyline Drive in South Lake Tahoe. The price was $1,250,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 2,748 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $455. $1.3 million, detached house in the 4100 block of Lake Tahoe Boulevard The 1,235 square-foot single family residence in the 4100 block of Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $1,325,000, $1,073 per square foot. The house was built in 2017. $2.9 million, single-family home in the 3700 block of Regina Road The sale of the single-family house in the 3700 block of Regina Road, South Lake Tahoe, has been finalized. The price was $2,850,000, and the house changed hands in September. The house was built in 2014 and has a living area of 6,604 square feet. The price per square foot was $432.

