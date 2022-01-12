What are the most expensive homes sold in South Sacramento last week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South Sacramento in the past week.

In total, 31 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $415,355. The average price per square foot was $284.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of January 3, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$430,000, single-family home in the 8500 block of Carlin Avenue The property in the 8500 block of Carlin Avenue in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $430,000. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 1,194 square feet. The price per square foot is $360. $443,000, single-family house in the 8100 block of Phinney Drive The 1,438 square-foot single family residence in the 8100 block of Phinney Drive, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $443,000, $308 per square foot. The house was built in 1987. $462,000, detached house in the first block of Monterosa Court The 1,217 square-foot single family residence in the first block of Monterosa Court in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $462,000, $380 per square foot. The house was built in 1990. $462,000, single-family residence in the 4500 block of Lerino Walk The sale of the detached house in the 4500 block of Lerino Walk, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $462,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 1,805 square feet. The price per square foot was $256. $499,000, manufactured home in the 5600 block of 71st Street The sale of the manufactured home in the 5600 block of 71st Street in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $499,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1933 and has a living area of 1,068 square feet. The price per square foot was $467. $540,000, single-family residence in the 8900 block of Carlisle Avenue The property in the 8900 block of Carlisle Avenue in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $540,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 1,565 square feet. The price per square foot is $345. $550,000, single-family house in the 8300 block of Lemberger Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 8300 block of Lemberger Way in Sacramento. The price was $550,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2019 and the living area totals 1,417 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $388. $600,000, single-family home in the 9100 block of Durness Way The 2,235 square-foot single family residence in the 9100 block of Durness Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $600,000, $268 per square foot. The house was built in 1989. $612,500, detached house in the 9100 block of Brevard Drive The sale of the single-family residence in the 9100 block of Brevard Drive, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $612,500, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,005 square feet. The price per square foot was $305. $1.5 million, single-family residence in the 8000 block of Prairie Field Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 8000 block of Prairie Field Drive in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $1,500,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 4,478 square feet. The price per square foot was $335.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.