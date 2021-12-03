What are the most expensive homes sold in Sloughhouse/Rancho Murieta/Wilton in the past week?

A house in Rancho Murieta that sold for $825,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Sloughhouse/Rancho Murieta/Wilton in November.

In total, 11 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $594,273, $280 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in November, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$450,000, detached house in the 7000 block of Murieta Parkway The sale of the single family residence in the 7000 block of Murieta Parkway in Rancho Murieta has been finalized. The price was $450,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 3,676 square feet. The price per square foot was $122. $527,500, single-family residence in the 14900 block of Lago Drive The 1,612 square-foot single family residence in the 14900 block of Lago Drive in Rancho Murieta has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $527,500, $327 per square foot. The house was built in 1990. $535,500, single-family house in the 14800 block of Lago Drive The 2,044 square-foot single family residence in the 14800 block of Lago Drive, Rancho Murieta, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $535,500, $262 per square foot. The house was built in 1980. $610,000, single-family home in the 6900 block of Pescado Circle The property in the 6900 block of Pescado Circle in Rancho Murieta has new owners. The price was $610,000. The house was built in 1980 and has a living area of 2,729 square feet. The price per square foot is $224. $625,000, single-family house in the 15000 block of Robles Grandes Drive The property in the 15000 block of Robles Grandes Drive in Rancho Murieta has received new owners. The price was $625,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,717 square feet. The price per square foot is $230. $649,000, detached house in the 6400 block of Rio Blanco Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 6400 block of Rio Blanco Drive in Rancho Murieta. The price was $649,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The year of construction for the house was 1990 and the living area totals 1,898 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $342. $650,000, manufactured home in the 10800 block of Alta Mesa Road A sale has been finalized for the manufactured home in the 10800 block of Alta Mesa Road in Wilton. The price was $650,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 1999 and the living area totals 1,560 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $417. $655,000, single-family home in the 6500 block of Puerto Drive The sale of the detached house in the 6500 block of Puerto Drive, Rancho Murieta, has been finalized. The price was $655,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,201 square feet. The price per square foot was $298. $750,000, single-family residence in the 10900 block of Darr Lane The property in the 10900 block of Darr Lane in Wilton has received new owners. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 1,200 square feet. The price per square foot is $625. $825,000, single-family residence in the 15300 block of Abierto Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 15300 block of Abierto Drive in Rancho Murieta has been finalized. The price was $825,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,734 square feet. The price per square foot was $302.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.