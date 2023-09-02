What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville CA last week?

A house in Roseville that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Roseville in the past week.

In total, 34 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $669,779, $310 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Aug. 20 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$735,000, single-family home in the 2000 block of Ashbury Lane The property in the 2000 block of Ashbury Lane in Roseville has new owners. The price was $735,000. The house was built in 2013 and has a living area of 2,732 square feet. The price per square foot is $269. $745,000, detached house in the 4100 block of Payson Ave. A sale has been finalized for the detached house in the 4100 block of Payson Ave. in Roseville. The price was $745,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 2015 and the living area totals 2,278 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $327. $750,000, single-family residence in the 1800 block of Bottlebrush Circle The 3,147 square-foot single-family house in the 1800 block of Bottlebrush Circle in Roseville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $750,000, $238 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. $760,000, single-family house in the 900 block of Keith Drive The property in the 900 block of Keith Drive in Roseville has new owners. The price was $760,000. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 2,747 square feet. The price per square foot is $277. $799,000, single-family home in the 400 block of Renpoint Court The sale of the single-family home in the 400 block of Renpoint Court, Roseville, has been finalized. The price was $799,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,921 square feet. The price per square foot was $416. $885,500, single-family residence in the 7000 block of Skyward Way The 2,984 square-foot single-family house in the 7000 block of Skyward Way, Roseville, has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $885,500, $297 per square foot. The house was built in 2023. $935,500, single-family house in the 2100 block of Challenger Way The sale of the single family residence in the 2100 block of Challenger Way in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $935,500, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 2023 and has a living area of 3,927 square feet. The price per square foot was $238. $990,000, detached house in the 100 block of Goldbloom Place The sale of the single-family house in the 100 block of Goldbloom Place, Roseville, has been finalized. The price was $990,000, and the house changed hands in August. The house was built in 2022 and has a living area of 3,822 square feet. The price per square foot was $259. $991,500, single-family house in the 3100 block of Silky Oak Drive A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 3100 block of Silky Oak Drive in Roseville. The price was $991,500 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 2022 and the living area totals 2,799 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $354. $1.1 million, detached house in the 1100 block of Wadsworth Circle The 3,822 square-foot single-family residence in the 1100 block of Wadsworth Circle in Roseville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $1,070,000, $280 per square foot. The house was built in 2022.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.