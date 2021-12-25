What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville, California?

A house in Roseville that sold for $900,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Roseville in the past week.

In total, 37 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $549,946, $282 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of December 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$705,000, single-family house in the 9200 block of Moondancer Circle The 2,142 square-foot single family residence in the 9200 block of Moondancer Circle in Roseville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $705,000, $329 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. $720,000, single-family home in the 200 block of Farmington Circle The property in the 200 block of Farmington Circle in Roseville has received new owners. The price was $720,000. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 2,985 square feet. The price per square foot is $241. $749,000, single-family residence in the 1400 block of Calle Las Casas A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 1400 block of Calle Las Casas in Roseville. The price was $749,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 2,457 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $305. $785,000, detached house in the 200 block of Proteus Court The sale of the single family residence in the 200 block of Proteus Court in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $785,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,418 square feet. The price per square foot was $325. $840,000, single-family house in the 2000 block of Blackheath Lane The 2,315 square-foot single family residence in the 2000 block of Blackheath Lane, Roseville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $840,000, $363 per square foot. The house was built in 1999. $861,000, detached house in the 2300 block of Dunsley Circle The sale of the single-family residence in the 2300 block of Dunsley Circle, Roseville, has been finalized. The price was $861,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 3,144 square feet. The price per square foot was $274. $865,000, single-family residence in the 3100 block of Jaffrey Street The property in the 3100 block of Jaffrey Street in Roseville has new owners. The price was $865,000. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,871 square feet. The price per square foot is $301. $868,000, single-family home in the 2400 block of Ridgeside Court The 2,153 square-foot single family residence in the 2400 block of Ridgeside Court, Roseville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $868,000, $403 per square foot. The house was built in 1985. $900,000, single-family home in the 4900 block of Summerfaire Drive The sale of the single-family home in the 4900 block of Summerfaire Drive, Roseville, has been finalized. The price was $900,000, and the house changed hands in October. The house was built in 2021 and has a living area of 2,781 square feet. The price per square foot was $324. $900,000, detached house in the 4000 block of Wyman Way The sale of the single family residence in the 4000 block of Wyman Way in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $900,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 3,512 square feet. The price per square foot was $256.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.