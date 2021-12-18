What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville, California?

A house in Roseville that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Roseville in the past week.

In total, 113 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $635,670, $321 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of December 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$865,000, detached house in the 2000 block of Blackheath Lane The 3,290 square-foot single family residence in the 2000 block of Blackheath Lane in Roseville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $865,000, $263 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. $900,000, single-family house in the 2500 block of Summerland Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 2500 block of Summerland Way in Roseville. The price was $900,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 3,864 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $233. $905,000, single-family residence in the 2300 block of Staghorn Way The property in the 2300 block of Staghorn Way in Roseville has new owners. The price was $905,000. The house was built in 2012 and has a living area of 2,981 square feet. The price per square foot is $304. $925,000, single-family home in the 100 block of Lost Oak Court The sale of the single family residence in the 100 block of Lost Oak Court in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $925,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,058 square feet. The price per square foot was $302. $925,000, detached house in the 900 block of Catalina Court The sale of the single-family residence in the 900 block of Catalina Court, Roseville, has been finalized. The price was $925,000, and the house changed hands in October. The house was built in 1986 and has a living area of 2,703 square feet. The price per square foot was $342. $970,000, single-family home in the 100 block of Ice House Court The property in the 100 block of Ice House Court in Roseville has received new owners. The price was $970,000. The house was built in 2014 and has a living area of 3,438 square feet. The price per square foot is $282. $980,000, single-family house in the 3700 block of Kenwood Way The 2,477 square-foot single family residence in the 3700 block of Kenwood Way, Roseville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $980,000, $396 per square foot. The house was built in 1982. $1 million, single-family residence in the 200 block of Heredia Court The property in the 200 block of Heredia Court in Roseville has new owners. The price was $1,000,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 3,061 square feet. The price per square foot is $327. $1.1 million, single-family home in the 3800 block of Old Auburn Road The sale of the single family residence in the 3800 block of Old Auburn Road in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $1,137,500, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1951 and has a living area of 1,220 square feet. The price per square foot was $932. $1.3 million, single-family house in the 3900 block of Kingsbarns Drive The sale of the single-family house in the 3900 block of Kingsbarns Drive, Roseville, has been finalized. The price was $1,310,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,328 square feet. The price per square foot was $394.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.