What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville CA last week?

A house in Roseville that sold for $2.2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Roseville in the past week.

In total, 91 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $657,918. The average price per square foot ended up at $323.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 21 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$870,000, detached house in the 8800 block of Latigo Court The property in the 8800 block of Latigo Court in Roseville has new owners. The price was $870,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,854 square feet. The price per square foot is $226. $872,500, single-family home in the 100 block of Hawk Crest Way The sale of the single family residence in the 100 block of Hawk Crest Way in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $872,500, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,906 square feet. The price per square foot was $300. $930,000, single-family house in the 1700 block of Baroness Way The 2,514 square-foot single-family house in the 1700 block of Baroness Way in Roseville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $930,000, $370 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. $935,000, single-family residence in the 9200 block of Pinehurst Drive The property in the 9200 block of Pinehurst Drive in Roseville has new owners. The price was $935,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,953 square feet. The price per square foot is $237. $950,000, single-family home in the 500 block of Rye Court The 2,564 square-foot single-family house in the 500 block of Rye Court, Roseville, has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $950,000, $371 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. $1.1 million, single-family residence in the 3200 block of Vineyard Road The sale of the single-family residence in the 3200 block of Vineyard Road, Roseville, has been finalized. The price was $1,100,000, and the house changed hands in May. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 2,387 square feet. The price per square foot was $461. $1.2 million, single-family house in the 9100 block of Pinehurst Drive A sale has been finalized for the single-family house in the 9100 block of Pinehurst Drive in Roseville. The price was $1,192,500 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 4,630 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $258. $1.3 million, detached house in the 1800 block of Park Oak Drive The 4,569 square-foot single-family home in the 1800 block of Park Oak Drive, Roseville, has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $1,320,000, $289 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. $1.4 million, detached house in the 1800 block of Swan Falls Lane The property in the 1800 block of Swan Falls Lane in Roseville has new owners. The price was $1,399,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 3,753 square feet. The price per square foot is $373. $2.2 million, single-family house in the 4000 block of Ravensworth Place The 4,630 square-foot single-family home in the 4000 block of Ravensworth Place, Roseville, has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $2,188,000, $473 per square foot.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.