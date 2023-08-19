What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville CA last week?

A house in Roseville that sold for $778,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Roseville in the past week.

In total, 17 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $592,765. The average price per square foot ended up at $309.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Aug. 6 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$587,000, detached house in the 600 block of Vernon Oaks Drive The property in the 600 block of Vernon Oaks Drive in Roseville has new owners. The price was $587,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 1,860 square feet. The price per square foot is $316. $597,500, single-family house in the 6000 block of Rose Garden Lane A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 6000 block of Rose Garden Lane in Roseville. The price was $597,500 and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1996 and the living area totals 2,083 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $287. $607,000, single-family residence in the 200 block of Helios Court The 1,951 square-foot single-family residence in the 200 block of Helios Court in Roseville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $607,000, $311 per square foot. The house was built in 2022. $639,500, single-family home in the 5000 block of Cloud Burst Way The sale of the single-family house in the 5000 block of Cloud Burst Way, Roseville, has been finalized. The price was $639,500, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 2023 and has a living area of 2,213 square feet. The price per square foot was $289. $644,000, single-family house in the 1000 block of Sebago Street The property in the 1000 block of Sebago Street in Roseville has new owners. The price was $644,000. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of 2,617 square feet. The price per square foot is $246. $680,000, single-family home in the 400 block of Yale Drive The 1,917 square-foot single-family home in the 400 block of Yale Drive, Roseville, has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $680,000, $355 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. $709,000, detached house in the 2000 block of Rustler Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 2000 block of Rustler Drive in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $709,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 2,361 square feet. The price per square foot was $300. $730,000, single-family residence in the 7400 block of Pineschi Place The property in the 7400 block of Pineschi Place in Roseville has new owners. The price was $730,000. The house was built in 1996 and has a living area of 2,362 square feet. The price per square foot is $309. $753,000, single-family residence in the 1900 block of Sevilla Drive The 3,071 square-foot detached house in the 1900 block of Sevilla Drive in Roseville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $753,000, $245 per square foot. The house was built in 2008. $778,000, single-family house in the 200 block of Hollow Oaks Court A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence in the 200 block of Hollow Oaks Court in Roseville. The price was $778,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1996 and the living area totals 2,175 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $358.

