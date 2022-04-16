What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville, California?

A house in Roseville that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Roseville in the last week.

In total, 49 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $676,551, $341 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during the week of April 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$780,000, single-family home in the 3100 block of Lamar Way The property in the 3100 block of Lamar Way in Roseville has received new owners. The price was $780,000. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 2,639 square feet. The price per square foot is $296. $800,000, single-family house in the 6200 block of Element Lane The 2,650 square-foot detached house in the 6200 block of Element Lane, Roseville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $800,000, $302 per square foot. The house was built in 2019. $850,000, single-family residence in the 200 block of Kinloch Court The sale of the single-family home in the 200 block of Kinloch Court, Roseville, has been finalized. The price was $850,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,325 square feet. The price per square foot was $366. $868,000, detached house in the 3100 block of Jenna Court The sale of the single family residence in the 3100 block of Jenna Court in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $868,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,759 square feet. The price per square foot was $315. $885,000, single-family home in the 2000 block of Dunbar Way The property in the 2000 block of Dunbar Way in Roseville has new owners. The price was $885,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 2,622 square feet. The price per square foot is $338. $900,000, single-family residence in the 1600 block of Woodhaven Circle A sale has been finalized for the detached house in the 1600 block of Woodhaven Circle in Roseville. The price was $900,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 3,445 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $261. $930,000, single-family house in the 1800 block of Ridgeview Drive The 3,169 square-foot single-family house in the 1800 block of Ridgeview Drive in Roseville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $930,000, $293 per square foot. The house was built in 1981. $1 million, detached house in the 400 block of Arran Court The property in the 400 block of Arran Court in Roseville has received new owners. The price was $1,000,000. The house was built in 2010 and has a living area of 2,043 square feet. The price per square foot is $489. $1.3 million, single-family home in the 1900 block of Robin Brook Way The 4,476 square-foot detached house in the 1900 block of Robin Brook Way in Roseville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,300,000, $290 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. $1.6 million, single-family house in the 9800 block of Country Park Court A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 9800 block of Country Park Court in Roseville. The price was $1,630,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1988 and the living area totals 3,582 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $455.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.