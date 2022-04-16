What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville, California?

  • 1/5

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville, California?

    Google Streetview
  • 2/5

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville, California?

    Google Streetview
  • 3/5

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville, California?

    Google Streetview
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/5

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville, California?

    Google Streetview
  • 5/5

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville, California?

    Google Streetview
Sac Bee Bot
·4 min read

A house in Roseville that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Roseville in the last week.

In total, 49 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $676,551, $341 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during the week of April 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

  1. $780,000, single-family home in the 3100 block of Lamar Way

    The property in the 3100 block of Lamar Way in Roseville has received new owners. The price was $780,000. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 2,639 square feet. The price per square foot is $296.

  2. $800,000, single-family house in the 6200 block of Element Lane

    The 2,650 square-foot detached house in the 6200 block of Element Lane, Roseville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $800,000, $302 per square foot. The house was built in 2019.

  3. $850,000, single-family residence in the 200 block of Kinloch Court

    The sale of the single-family home in the 200 block of Kinloch Court, Roseville, has been finalized. The price was $850,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,325 square feet. The price per square foot was $366.

  4. $868,000, detached house in the 3100 block of Jenna Court

    The sale of the single family residence in the 3100 block of Jenna Court in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $868,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,759 square feet. The price per square foot was $315.

  5. $885,000, single-family home in the 2000 block of Dunbar Way

    The property in the 2000 block of Dunbar Way in Roseville has new owners. The price was $885,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 2,622 square feet. The price per square foot is $338.

  6. $900,000, single-family residence in the 1600 block of Woodhaven Circle

    A sale has been finalized for the detached house in the 1600 block of Woodhaven Circle in Roseville. The price was $900,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 3,445 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $261.

  7. $930,000, single-family house in the 1800 block of Ridgeview Drive

    The 3,169 square-foot single-family house in the 1800 block of Ridgeview Drive in Roseville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $930,000, $293 per square foot. The house was built in 1981.

  8. $1 million, detached house in the 400 block of Arran Court

    The property in the 400 block of Arran Court in Roseville has received new owners. The price was $1,000,000. The house was built in 2010 and has a living area of 2,043 square feet. The price per square foot is $489.

  9. $1.3 million, single-family home in the 1900 block of Robin Brook Way

    The 4,476 square-foot detached house in the 1900 block of Robin Brook Way in Roseville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,300,000, $290 per square foot. The house was built in 2002.

  10. $1.6 million, single-family house in the 9800 block of Country Park Court

    A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 9800 block of Country Park Court in Roseville. The price was $1,630,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1988 and the living area totals 3,582 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $455.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Joy Drop: Black Girls Hockey Club making a welcome move north

    Hello friends! I must say that I have been revelling in joy all this week. First of all, my all-time favourite movie turned 20 years old. Yes, 20. Bend It Like Beckham is arguably the greatest sports film of all time, in my view. In addition to that celebration, I partook in another kind of joy: the brilliance of Black Women in Hockey kind. You may be asking a few questions. Well, I am dedicating this week's JOY DROP to explain. A few months ago, Black Girl Hockey Club and MLSE Foundation decide

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Baumgartner to lead Canada at U18 worlds; Cheverie 1st woman to coach Canadian men

    CALGARY — Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship. Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and held the same role in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wol

  • Bruins clinch playoff spot with 2-1 win over Penguins

    BOSTON (AP) — Jeremy Swayman rebounded from a rough stretch with 23 saves and the Boston Bruins clinched a playoff spot by holding off the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Saturday to halt a season-high three-game losing streak. Trent Frederic and Erik Haula scored first-period goals for the Boston, which went on the skid after winning 17 of 21. Former Bruin Danton Heinen scored for the Penguins, who fell to 2-5-1 in their past eight. Casey DeSmith stopped 27 shots. The Bruins went 0 for 2 on the powe

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.