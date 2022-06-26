What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville, California?

Sac Bee Bot
·4 min read

A house in Roseville that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Roseville in the past week.

In total, 92 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $721,871, $337 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during the week of June 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

  1. $1 million, detached house in the 1600 block of Baroness Way

    The sale of the single family residence in the 1600 block of Baroness Way in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $1,000,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 3,926 square feet. The price per square foot was $255.

  2. $1 million, single-family house in the 4000 block of Wheelright Way

    A sale has been finalized for the single-family house in the 4000 block of Wheelright Way in Roseville. The price was $1,020,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2013 and the living area totals 3,755 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $272.

  3. $1.1 million, single-family residence in the 1800 block of Tuscan Grove Circle

    The sale of the detached house in the 1800 block of Tuscan Grove Circle, Roseville, has been finalized. The price was $1,050,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,615 square feet. The price per square foot was $290.

  4. $1.1 million, single-family home in the 6000 block of Barnside Place

    The property in the 6000 block of Barnside Place in Roseville has new owners. The price was $1,100,000. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 3,750 square feet. The price per square foot is $293.

  5. $1.1 million, single-family home in the 2200 block of Bel Air Lane

    The 3,194 square-foot single-family home in the 2200 block of Bel Air Lane, Roseville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,130,000, $354 per square foot. The house was built in 1998.

  6. $1.1 million, single-family house in the 3600 block of Westchester Drive

    The 3,558 square-foot single-family home in the 3600 block of Westchester Drive in Roseville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,130,000, $318 per square foot. The house was built in 2005.

  7. $1.2 million, single-family residence in the 300 block of Crescent Drive

    The property in the 300 block of Crescent Drive in Roseville has new owners. The price was $1,200,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 3,570 square feet. The price per square foot is $336.

  8. $1.3 million, detached house in the 1800 block of Swallow Ridge Way

    The sale of the single family residence in the 1800 block of Swallow Ridge Way in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $1,265,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,869 square feet. The price per square foot was $327.

  9. $1.5 million, single-family residence in the 8600 block of Ashbury Court

    The property in the 8600 block of Ashbury Court in Roseville has new owners. The price was $1,500,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,931 square feet. The price per square foot is $382.

  10. $2.3 million, single-family house in the 1800 block of Park Oak Drive

    A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 1800 block of Park Oak Drive in Roseville. The price was $2,250,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2019 and the living area totals 4,250 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $529.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Avalanche on the cusp of dethroning Lightning and winning third Stanley Cup

    The Stanley Cup will be in the building tonight when the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 5 of the NHL final. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are on the cusp of winning their third Cup title and first since 2001. The Lightning are still in the mix to capture their third straight championship, but the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup final. Colorado moved to within a win of t

  • Blue Bombers stay unbeaten with 26-12 win over Tiger-Cats

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive lineman Willie Jefferson was understated about his fourth-quarter interception for a touchdown Friday. The veteran snared a tipped pass by Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans to help seal Winnipeg's 26-12 win over the visiting Tiger-Cats. The Bombers (3-0) remained unbeaten to start the CFL season, while the Ticats were winless in three starts. “It was a good night. A good night at the office,” Jefferson said. “Offence, defence, special teams came out and did what we

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Canadiens to face Senators in Elsipogtog Hockeyville game

    It may be a bit later than expected, but Elsipogtog First Nation now knows the teams that will play during Hockeyville celebrations in the community. The Montreal Canadiens will take on the Ottawa Senators in a preseason game this October in nearby Bouctouche. Elsipogtog was named Hockeyville in 2021, but the game, which normally would've been held that fall, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The First Nation's hockey community suffered two major blows before being crowned Hockeyvi

  • After trading first-round pick last season, Raptors ready for 33rd pick in NBA draft

    TORONTO — Settling into his seat on the podium at the Toronto Raptors' pre-draft media availability Tuesday, general manager Bobby Webster couldn't help but open with a quip. "It's not like having the No. 4 pick is it?" he said with a smile. Unlike last year when the Raptors hit a home run by taking Scottie Barnes with their lottery pick, the buzz has been rather muted ahead of Thursday's NBA draft in Brooklyn. Toronto traded its first-round pick earlier this year and will have just one second-r

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Chun shoots 75, lead down to 3 at Women's PGA Championship

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — This was the moment the rest of the field needed: In Gee Chun standing near the trees, contemplating her situation and then eventually heading back to the point of her previous shot. A shaky third round cut her lead at the Women's PGA Championship in half. Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday, leaving her three strokes ahead going into the final round at Congressional Country Club. On a day the leaders had plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double boge

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Priso's late goal lifts Toronto FC over Atlanta 2-1

    TORONTO — Jonathan Osorio opened the scoring early and Ralph Priso added the eventual winner as Toronto FC defeated Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday. Osorio scored in the eighth minute after a Jayden Nelson pass led him into the box, where he beat his defender and put it past Atlanta goalkeeper Rocco Rios-Novo. Luiz De Araujo put an end to Atlanta’s offensive woes in the 57th minute as he ran down the right side of the field, past his defender and beat Toronto’s Quentin Westberg to tie the game at

  • Quartet of intriguing Canadians could land in 1st round of NBA draft

    It's no longer a question of if. When it comes to Canadians in the NBA draft, the relevant inquiries are now "how many" and "how high?" The country has consistently produced impactful players in recent years, from Jamal Murray's breakout in the 2020 bubble to former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins' star turn with the Warriors in the 2022 Finals. In the upcoming NBA draft, four more Canadians are set to enter the league, and two are widely projected to be picked in the top 10. Shaedon Sharpe, Bennedict

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.