What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville, California?

A house in Roseville that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Roseville in the past week.

In total, 92 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $721,871, $337 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during the week of June 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$1 million, detached house in the 1600 block of Baroness Way The sale of the single family residence in the 1600 block of Baroness Way in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $1,000,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 3,926 square feet. The price per square foot was $255. $1 million, single-family house in the 4000 block of Wheelright Way A sale has been finalized for the single-family house in the 4000 block of Wheelright Way in Roseville. The price was $1,020,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2013 and the living area totals 3,755 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $272. $1.1 million, single-family residence in the 1800 block of Tuscan Grove Circle The sale of the detached house in the 1800 block of Tuscan Grove Circle, Roseville, has been finalized. The price was $1,050,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,615 square feet. The price per square foot was $290. $1.1 million, single-family home in the 6000 block of Barnside Place The property in the 6000 block of Barnside Place in Roseville has new owners. The price was $1,100,000. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 3,750 square feet. The price per square foot is $293. $1.1 million, single-family home in the 2200 block of Bel Air Lane The 3,194 square-foot single-family home in the 2200 block of Bel Air Lane, Roseville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,130,000, $354 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. $1.1 million, single-family house in the 3600 block of Westchester Drive The 3,558 square-foot single-family home in the 3600 block of Westchester Drive in Roseville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,130,000, $318 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. $1.2 million, single-family residence in the 300 block of Crescent Drive The property in the 300 block of Crescent Drive in Roseville has new owners. The price was $1,200,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 3,570 square feet. The price per square foot is $336. $1.3 million, detached house in the 1800 block of Swallow Ridge Way The sale of the single family residence in the 1800 block of Swallow Ridge Way in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $1,265,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,869 square feet. The price per square foot was $327. $1.5 million, single-family residence in the 8600 block of Ashbury Court The property in the 8600 block of Ashbury Court in Roseville has new owners. The price was $1,500,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,931 square feet. The price per square foot is $382. $2.3 million, single-family house in the 1800 block of Park Oak Drive A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 1800 block of Park Oak Drive in Roseville. The price was $2,250,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2019 and the living area totals 4,250 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $529.

