What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville, California?

Sac Bee Bot
·4 min read

A house in Roseville that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Roseville in the past week.

In total, 52 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $617,981. The average price per square foot was $310.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of January 17, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

  1. $783,000, single-family house in the 5500 block of Ensemble Way

    The 3,418 square-foot single-family residence in the 5500 block of Ensemble Way in Roseville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $783,000, $229 per square foot. The house was built in 2015.

  2. $786,500, single-family residence in the 200 block of Hance Court

    The sale of the single family residence in the 200 block of Hance Court in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $786,500, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 3,120 square feet. The price per square foot was $252.

  3. $811,000, detached house in the 6100 block of Crater Lake Drive

    The 2,311 square-foot detached house in the 6100 block of Crater Lake Drive, Roseville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $811,000, $351 per square foot. The house was built in 2003.

  4. $825,000, single-family home in the 4300 block of Hydra Circle

    A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 4300 block of Hydra Circle in Roseville. The price was $825,000 and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 2019 and the living area totals 2,765 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $298.

  5. $840,000, detached house in the 1800 block of Via Invierno

    The property in the 1800 block of Via Invierno in Roseville has new owners. The price was $840,000. The house was built in 1996 and has a living area of 3,150 square feet. The price per square foot is $267.

  6. $850,000, single-family home in the 5000 block of Nantucket Street

    The property in the 5000 block of Nantucket Street in Roseville has received new owners. The price was $850,000. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 3,092 square feet. The price per square foot is $275.

  7. $855,000, single-family residence in the 1300 block of Avenida Alvarado

    The sale of the single-family residence in the 1300 block of Avenida Alvarado, Roseville, has been finalized. The price was $855,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,457 square feet. The price per square foot was $348.

  8. $875,000, single-family house in the 5000 block of Nantucket Street

    A sale has been finalized for the single-family house in the 5000 block of Nantucket Street in Roseville. The price was $875,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2017 and the living area totals 3,036 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $288.

  9. $890,000, single-family house in the 4500 block of Waterstone Drive

    The property in the 4500 block of Waterstone Drive in Roseville has received new owners. The price was $890,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,780 square feet. The price per square foot is $320.

  10. $1.1 million, detached house in the 4900 block of Waterstone Drive

    The sale of the single family residence in the 4900 block of Waterstone Drive in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $1,050,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,059 square feet. The price per square foot was $343.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

