What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville, California?

A house in Roseville that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Roseville between Feb 2 and Feb 4.

In total, 28 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $577,411. The average price per square foot ended up at $333.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created between February 2 and February 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$650,000, single-family residence in the 4200 block of Napa Loop The property in the 4200 block of Napa Loop in Roseville has received new owners. The price was $650,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 1,869 square feet. The price per square foot is $348. $661,000, detached house in the 100 block of Sonoma Court A sale has been finalized for the single-family house in the 100 block of Sonoma Court in Roseville. The price was $661,000 and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1995 and the living area totals 2,083 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $317. $661,000, single-family house in the 1100 block of Kensington Drive The sale of the single-family home in the 1100 block of Kensington Drive, Roseville, has been finalized. The price was $661,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1981 and has a living area of 2,002 square feet. The price per square foot was $330. $669,000, single-family home in the 2000 block of Penstone Loop The 1,992 square-foot single-family house in the 2000 block of Penstone Loop in Roseville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $669,000, $336 per square foot. The house was built in 2007. $670,000, single-family residence in the 4000 block of Solaire Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 4000 block of Solaire Drive in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $670,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,328 square feet. The price per square foot was $288. $679,000, single-family house in the 1100 block of Makeway Street The 1,486 square-foot single-family home in the 1100 block of Makeway Street, Roseville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $679,000, $457 per square foot. The house was built in 2017. $706,000, single-family home in the 1200 block of Nightfall Court The property in the 1200 block of Nightfall Court in Roseville has new owners. The price was $706,000. The house was built in 1984 and has a living area of 1,929 square feet. The price per square foot is $366. $740,000, detached house in the 9000 block of Running Wolf Way The 2,798 square-foot single-family residence in the 9000 block of Running Wolf Way in Roseville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $740,000, $264 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. $850,000, single-family residence in the 6200 block of Crater Lake Drive The property in the 6200 block of Crater Lake Drive in Roseville has new owners. The price was $850,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,707 square feet. The price per square foot is $314. $1.2 million, single-family house in the 3700 block of Westchester Drive The property in the 3700 block of Westchester Drive in Roseville has received new owners. The price was $1,200,000. The house was built in 2013 and has a living area of 3,596 square feet. The price per square foot is $334.

