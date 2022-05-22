What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville, California?

A house in Roseville that sold for $2.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Roseville in the last week.

In total, 49 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $732,265, $357 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during the week of May 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$910,000, single-family residence in the 300 block of Rainbow Trout Court The sale of the single family residence in the 300 block of Rainbow Trout Court in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $910,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 2,794 square feet. The price per square foot was $326. $978,000, single-family home in the 500 block of Kramer Court The 2,521 square-foot single-family house in the 500 block of Kramer Court, Roseville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $978,000, $388 per square foot. The house was built in 1991. $1 million, detached house in the 5100 block of Chico Drive The property in the 5100 block of Chico Drive in Roseville has received new owners. The price was $1,010,000. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of 3,186 square feet. The price per square foot is $317. $1.1 million, single-family house in the 400 block of Sunningdale Court A sale has been finalized for the single-family house in the 400 block of Sunningdale Court in Roseville. The price was $1,079,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1997 and the living area totals 2,564 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $421. $1.1 million, single-family house in the 9500 block of Pinehurst Drive The sale of the single-family home in the 9500 block of Pinehurst Drive, Roseville, has been finalized. The price was $1,113,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 3,982 square feet. The price per square foot was $280. $1.2 million, single-family home in the 9200 block of Billy Mitchell Boulevard The 2,786 square-foot detached house in the 9200 block of Billy Mitchell Boulevard in Roseville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,200,000, $431 per square foot. The house was built in 1980. $1.2 million, single-family residence in the 4500 block of Farrier Way The property in the 4500 block of Farrier Way in Roseville has new owners. The price was $1,200,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,854 square feet. The price per square foot is $311. $1.3 million, detached house in the 200 block of County Down Court The property in the 200 block of County Down Court in Roseville has new owners. The price was $1,300,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 4,126 square feet. The price per square foot is $315. $1.5 million, single-family house in the 100 block of Lost Oak Court The sale of the single family residence in the 100 block of Lost Oak Court in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $1,460,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 4,594 square feet. The price per square foot was $318. $2.1 million, single-family home in the 1800 block of Park Oak Drive A sale has been finalized for the detached house in the 1800 block of Park Oak Drive in Roseville. The price was $2,050,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2019 and the living area totals 4,250 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $482.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.