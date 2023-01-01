What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville CA in December?

  • 1/7

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville CA in December?

    Google Streetview
  • 2/7

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville CA in December?

    Google Streetview
  • 3/7

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville CA in December?

    Google Streetview
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/7

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville CA in December?

    Google Streetview
  • 5/7

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville CA in December?

    Google Streetview
  • 6/7

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville CA in December?

    Google Streetview
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 7/7

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville CA in December?

    Google Streetview
Sac Bee Bot
·4 min read

A house in Roseville that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Roseville in December.

In total, 120 real estate sales were recorded in the area, with an average price of $574,562. The average price per square foot ended up at $310.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded in December, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

  1. $800,000, single-family residence in the 800 block of Ella Court

    The sale of the single family residence in the 800 block of Ella Court in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $800,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2013 and has a living area of 3,755 square feet. The price per square foot was $213.

  2. $805,000, single-family home in the 3100 block of Mount Tamalpais Drive

    The 3,384 square-foot single-family house in the 3100 block of Mount Tamalpais Drive in Roseville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $805,000, $238 per square foot. The house was built in 2001.

  3. $810,000, detached house in the 1200 block of Camino Capistrano

    The sale of the single-family house in the 1200 block of Camino Capistrano, Roseville, has been finalized. The price was $810,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 2,754 square feet. The price per square foot was $294.

  4. $815,000, single-family house in the 9200 block of Courtney Way

    The property in the 9200 block of Courtney Way in Roseville has new owners. The price was $815,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,512 square feet. The price per square foot is $324.

  5. $849,000, detached house in the 400 block of Kersey Court

    The 3,649 square-foot single-family house in the 400 block of Kersey Court, Roseville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $849,000, $233 per square foot. The house was built in 2015.

  6. $855,000, single-family house in the 200 block of Nerissa Court

    A sale has been finalized for the detached house in the 200 block of Nerissa Court in Roseville. The price was $855,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 2,375 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $360.

  7. $865,000, single-family residence in the 2700 block of Milstead Way

    The property in the 2700 block of Milstead Way in Roseville has new owners. The price was $865,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,346 square feet. The price per square foot is $369.

  8. $880,000, single-family home in the 1100 block of Contada Court

    A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 1100 block of Contada Court in Roseville. The price was $880,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1981 and the living area totals 2,668 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $330.

  9. $1.1 million, single-family house in the 8500 block of Edenbridge Way

    The property in the 8500 block of Edenbridge Way in Roseville has new owners. The price was $1,080,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 3,328 square feet. The price per square foot is $325.

  10. $1.6 million, detached house in the 4000 block of Ravensworth Place

    The sale of the detached house in the 4000 block of Ravensworth Place, Roseville, has been finalized. The price was $1,625,000, and the house changed hands in December. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 4,727 square feet. The price per square foot was $344.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Nurkic rallies Blazers past Hornets on Lillard's big night

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic scored 27 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers, to go with 14 rebounds and six assists as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 124-113 on Monday night. Jerami Grant led all scorers with 32 points for Portland. Damian Lillard had 17 points and nine assists on a night when he was honored for becoming the leading scorer in Trail Blazers history. LaMelo Ball paced the Hornets with 25 points. Portland trailed by 14 in the second quart

  • Oilers cash in on late power play to burn Flames 2-1

    CALGARY — Third time was the charm for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers' lethal power play. McDavid's league-leading 31st goal to extend his point streak to 16 games was the winner on Tuesday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1. Tied 1-1, Edmonton got its third man-advantage of the night at 7:15 of the third period when Andrew Mangiapane was whistled for holding when he reached around with his arm and grabbed Darnell Nurse from behind while trying to beat the defenceman to a

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • McBain scores 2 late goals, Coyotes top Maple Leafs 6-3

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jack McBain scored two late goals, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night for their third straight win. McBain broke a tie when he converted a cross-ice feed from Lawson Crouse with 6:17 remaining. McBain and Barrett Hayton scored into an open net in the final moments as the Coyotes became the first team to beat Toronto (22-8-6) twice this season. “Lawson is playing unreal right now," McBain said. "He made a good pass there and I was just g

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Antetokounmpo has 43 and 20, Bucks snap 4-game skid

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo finished two points off his season high and also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the

  • Montreal-area teen punches her way to boxing success

    Two years ago, Talia Birch hadn't set foot in a boxing ring. She decided to lace up the gloves as a way to stay in shape during the pandemic. Now, she has collected a series of accolades, is undefeated after five fights, and is on her way to the Canada Games in Prince Edward Island in February. The 17-year-old said she wants to ride her boxing success as far as it will take her. "I know it's just the beginning," she said during an interview on Friday at her home boxing gym, Club de Boxe G1, in V

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Caps crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's goal record, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around the Montreal Canadiens on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Ovechkin's 804th, 805th and 806th career goals put him 88 back of Gretzky's mark that long seemed unapproachable. He has scored six times in four games to reach 26 this season, past the halfway point to his 10th

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Morant leads Grizzlies past Raptors 119-106 as Brooks dominant in return to Toronto

    TORONTO — All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks from nearby Mississauga, Ont., added 25 points, six assists and four rebounds for Memphis (21-13). Steven Adams scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Toronto (15-20). Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 14 points

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • The best viral NHL videos of 2022

    Biden's "Batman" slip up, Kodak Black's debauchery, and Auston Matthews breaking down his crossbar collision headline our top NHL videos of the year.

  • Turner, Haliburton help Pacers beat Paul, Clippers 131-130

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. George scored 45 points, the most by a Clippers player this season, in his return to Indianapolis and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Leonard missed a 3-pointer from the right wing that would have tied the game at 13

  • St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Vegas overcomes Forsberg's hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple injuries to the Golden Knights' defensemen have meant more playing time for Vegas blue-liner Nicolas Hague. But he also wants to contribute offensively, and when Mark Stone passed to Hague in the left circle Saturday in overtime, he didn't waste the opportunity. Firing what Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called “a freaking bomb,” Hague's one-timer on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left defeated the Nashville Predators, 5-4, and Filip Forsberg, who had a hat trick. “The defend

  • Canada leaves Spengler Cup without a win after 3-1 loss to Sweden's Orebro

    DAVOS, Switzerland — Canada finished with a winless record at the Spengler Cup after dropping a 3-1 decision to Swedish club Orebro HK on Thursday in quarterfinal action at the international hockey tournament. Goals from Filip Berglund and Linus Oberg put Orebro up 2-0 after two periods but Chris DiDomenico scored with just over six minutes remaining in the third to halve the lead. With DiDomenico in the penalty box for cross-checking, Mathias Brome scored into an empty net with 26 seconds left