What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville CA in December?

A house in Roseville that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Roseville in December.

In total, 120 real estate sales were recorded in the area, with an average price of $574,562. The average price per square foot ended up at $310.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded in December, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$800,000, single-family residence in the 800 block of Ella Court The sale of the single family residence in the 800 block of Ella Court in Roseville has been finalized. The price was $800,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2013 and has a living area of 3,755 square feet. The price per square foot was $213. $805,000, single-family home in the 3100 block of Mount Tamalpais Drive The 3,384 square-foot single-family house in the 3100 block of Mount Tamalpais Drive in Roseville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $805,000, $238 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. $810,000, detached house in the 1200 block of Camino Capistrano The sale of the single-family house in the 1200 block of Camino Capistrano, Roseville, has been finalized. The price was $810,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 2,754 square feet. The price per square foot was $294. $815,000, single-family house in the 9200 block of Courtney Way The property in the 9200 block of Courtney Way in Roseville has new owners. The price was $815,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,512 square feet. The price per square foot is $324. $849,000, detached house in the 400 block of Kersey Court The 3,649 square-foot single-family house in the 400 block of Kersey Court, Roseville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $849,000, $233 per square foot. The house was built in 2015. $855,000, single-family house in the 200 block of Nerissa Court A sale has been finalized for the detached house in the 200 block of Nerissa Court in Roseville. The price was $855,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 2,375 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $360. $865,000, single-family residence in the 2700 block of Milstead Way The property in the 2700 block of Milstead Way in Roseville has new owners. The price was $865,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,346 square feet. The price per square foot is $369. $880,000, single-family home in the 1100 block of Contada Court A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 1100 block of Contada Court in Roseville. The price was $880,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1981 and the living area totals 2,668 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $330. $1.1 million, single-family house in the 8500 block of Edenbridge Way The property in the 8500 block of Edenbridge Way in Roseville has new owners. The price was $1,080,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 3,328 square feet. The price per square foot is $325. $1.6 million, detached house in the 4000 block of Ravensworth Place The sale of the detached house in the 4000 block of Ravensworth Place, Roseville, has been finalized. The price was $1,625,000, and the house changed hands in December. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 4,727 square feet. The price per square foot was $344.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.